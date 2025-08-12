ConnectiveRx Thought Leaders Share Insights on Point of Care Measurement, Drug Pricing Impact, and Future of Patient Access

Joanne Biscardi, Kristine McGaughey, and Chris Dowd demonstrate company's deep expertise across patient support ecosystem

WHIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ConnectiveRx, a leading provider of technology-enabled patient support and access solutions for specialty and branded medications, announced today that three of the company's leading voices have been addressing fundamental pharmaceutical commercialization challenges at key industry conferences and through prominent publications.

Joanne Biscardi at POC Now Summit: The Future of POC Measurement

At the annual POC Now Summit, ConnectiveRx SVP, Business Development & Sales Operations Joanne Biscardi moderated the panel, "Point of Care Measurement: Understanding the Path Forward."

Alongside industry colleagues, she examined why POC marketing remains undervalued in media mix decisions despite its proximity to prescription decisions—with panelists agreeing that the lack of unified measurement practices prevents POC from competing for budget against more standardized channels.

The panel identified actionable solutions for elevating POC's strategic value and concluded that without industry-wide standardization of KPIs, data inputs, and taxonomy, many pharma brands will continue to underinvest in POC channels, missing significant opportunities to influence prescription decisions at the most critical moment of the patient journey.

Kristine McGaughey at Hub and Specialty Pharmacy Models East: The Impact of Drug Pricing on Hub Operations

At ACCESS USA's Hub and Specialty Pharmacy Models East conference, ConnectiveRx VP of Implementation Kristine McGaughey co-hosted the session, "Navigating the Complexities of Drug Pricing and Reimbursement in Hub Models and Specialty Pharmacy." Read key insights from the session here.

McGaughey, who leads the company's project management office, including a cross-functional discipline called Launch Excellence, joined Nuvation Bio Senior Director, Pricing and Policy Strategy Jeff Park for a discussion on breaking down silos between pricing and patient support functions. The speakers emphasized that "the partnership between pricing and patient support comes down to timing," exploring how pricing decisions—often finalized just one month before PDUFA—directly impact hub operations and patient access strategies.

Recently named to PM360 Magazine's ELITE 100 as a Transformational Leader, McGaughey was featured in the company's last webinar, Unlocking the Gate: The Critical First 24 Hours of Patient Hub Engagement, where she and ConnectiveRx SVP of Product Management Sam Blake explored breakthrough enrollment strategies with Todd Bresler, Associate Director of Patient Access and Digital Operations at Takeda. Learn more here.

Chris Dowd Shapes Industry Dialogue Through Pharmaceutical Commerce Series

Chris Dowd, ConnectiveRx SVP Market Development, has been invited as a guest author for Pharmaceutical Commerce magazine, a premier market access publication. Three of six planned articles for 2025 are published and address critical topics that resonate with pharmaceutical commercialization business leaders and investors.

His articles address urgent operational imperatives: first-touch engagement optimization for hubs, speed to therapy acceleration, AI-enabled access workflows, and strategic planning amid policy uncertainty. With the new administration signaling potential changes to patient support regulations and hub operating models, Dowd examines how access leaders can build resilient programs that deliver consistent patient outcomes despite shifting market dynamics.

