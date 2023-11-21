Connectivity Business News Announces Winners of its Inaugural Innovation Awards Presented at the recent 2023 Connectivity Next Summit

"All of us at Connectivity Business News commend the winners, and look forward to continuing to inspire the industry toward future achievement with future Connectivity Next Innovation Awards," said JJ Hornblass, publisher, Connectivity Business News. Post this

Astroscale was awarded the New Space Innovation Award for its exceptional work in debris mitigation robotics. Astroscale's ADRAS-J, set for launch by Rocket Lab USA, is a pioneering derelict inspection craft designed to approach and characterize large debris, showcasing the company's commitment to a sustainable orbital environment.

Hughes and Echostar were awarded the Satellite Innovation Award for the successful launch of their Jupiter 3 geostationary satellite, also known as EchoStar 24. This satellite is the largest commercial satellite ever built and launched, doubling the Jupiter fleet's connectivity capacity and serving many industries and business verticals.

Space Capital received the Pioneering Business Innovation Award for its exemplary business acumen and financial expertise in the space economy. As a venture capital firm, Space Capital has played a pivotal role in investing in transformative space technology stacks and fostering industry expansion.

Connectivity Business News congratulates Astroscale, Hughes-Echostar, and Space Capital on their well-deserved awards, recognizing their exceptional contributions to the connectivity industry. Connectivity Business News looks forward to the continued success and innovation of the connectivity industry as showcased by the remarkable achievements of the award recipients.

"All of us at Connectivity Business News commend the winners, and look forward to continuing to inspire the industry toward future achievement with future Connectivity Next Innovation Awards," said JJ Hornblass, publisher, Connectivity Business News.

ABOUT THE CONNECTIVITY NEXT INAUGURAL INNOVATION AWARDS

The Connectivity Next Summit Innovation Awards will be an annual recognition of individuals and organizations who have made significant contributions to the connectivity sector. The recipients of the awards are selected from nominations submitted by industry members, and they are carefully considered by the senior editorial team at Connectivity Business News. The awards are presented to those who have demonstrated hard work, persistence, skill, and lifetime efforts in the connectivity sector. They are presented by Connectivity Business News, the world's leading publication on investment in the connectivity sector.

Media Contact

Megan Mason, Connectivity Business News, 1 3322826290, [email protected], ConnectivityBusiness.com

Twitter

SOURCE Connectivity Business News