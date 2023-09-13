Connectivity Next Summit 2023 Announces Partnership with Global Satellite Operators Association

Connectivity Business News, a leading news source in the satellite and connectivity space, is announcing a partnership with the Global Satellite Operators Association (GSOA) for the 2023 Connectivity Next Summit. This partnership is a powerful alignment of two organizations dedicated to advancing the rapidly evolving connectivity and satellite industries.

Connectivity Next Summit, taking place Nov. 13-14 in Atlanta, will offer an unparalleled look into the future of connectivity investment. It will provide essential knowledge to satellite operators, service providers, and other industry stakeholders, preparing them for the fiscal and technological challenges of 2024 and beyond.

The summit is expected to draw diverse attendees, including:

Satellite Operators

Satellite Manufacturers

Telecom Companies

Investors

Technology Providers

Satellite Service Providers

Connectivity Business News has carved a unique niche by focusing on investment trends in the connectivity sector, including developments in communications satellites, smallsat constellations and IoT, as well as terrestrial connectivity investment. The annual Summit is the cornerstone event in Connectivity Business News's calendar, aimed at advancing the connectivity investment community.

GSOA is the CEO-driven Association which provides thought-leadership and is widely regarded as the representative body for the satellite industry globally. GSOA and Connectivity Business News have a long-standing partnership delivering the highly acclaimed webinar series, and supporting Connectivity Next Summit comes naturally for both organizations for the benefit of the entire satellite community.

For registration and further details about the 2023 Connectivity Next Summit, visit www.connectivitynextsummit.com.

About Connectivity Business News

Connectivity Business News stands unique in its top-down approach to reporting, focusing on connectivity investment trends that drive both the satellite and terrestrial sectors. The publication is committed to guiding the connectivity investment community with deep analysis and valuable data, helping executives shape strategies for success in a high-growth industry.

About Global Satellite Operators Association (GSOA)

GSOA is the only global non-profit association of the entire satellite ecosystem that brings members together and serves as the premier platform for worldwide collaboration. As the only CEO-driven satellite association in the world, GSOA takes the lead in addressing global challenges, seizing opportunities, and providing a

