ConnectPath Awarded Communications Solutions Product of the Year

Our Contact Center Solution, ConnectPath, is a full-featured SaaS robust platform that has revolutionized our customers' interactions by combining Amazon Connect's capabilities with advanced features, enhancing productivity, improving efficiency, and delivering exceptional customer experiences. Post this

Comprehensive Omnichannel Support: Visibility of all customer interactions, regardless of the channel (video, text, voice, or email)

Exceptional Management: Real-time performance of agents and queues, advanced activity filtering, silent monitoring/training sessions, recordings, broadcast announcements, flexible permissions, and more.

Team Collaboration: Powerful features that allow agents to check availability and quickly connect through chat or voice calls with a single click

Built-In Integrations: Solid pre-configured integrations with leading CRM solutions such as Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, Zendesk, Epic, and more

Agent Productivity Boost: More speed and effectiveness from our integrated quick dialer, real-time team presence, click-to-call back, and more. ConnectPath increases efficiency within the contact center by optimizing workloads through features like our integrated quick dialer, real-time presence indicators, and click-to-call.

Enhanced Reporting: Real-time reports with key performance indicators (KPIs) to effectively manage and monitor your contact center

Microsoft Teams Integration: ConnectPath CX has integration into Microsoft Teams for presence capabilities.

About CloudHesive:

CloudHesive is an Amazon Premier Partner and an Amazon Managed Services Partner, founded in 2014 by experts in the cloud technology space. We help our customers adapt and transform their organizations by leveraging the power of the Amazon Web Services ecosystem through consulting, our ConnectPath CX CCaaS platform, and next-generation managed services, with a focus on operational excellence, security, reliability, and application optimization. We serve global customers with headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, FL, and offices in Denver, Colorado; Santiago, Chile; Bogota, Colombia; and Buenos Aires, Argentina. For more information, visit CloudHesive.

