ConnectPath Awarded Communications Solutions Product of the Year

ConnectPath by CloudHesive is an agile, cost-effective, and scalable contact center-as-a-service platform powered by Amazon Connect.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CloudHesive, a leading provider of cloud services and solutions, proudly announces that its Contact Center as a Service Platform ConnectPath CX has been honored with the 2024 Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award by TMC.
ConnectPath CX is an agile, cost-effective, and scalable omni channel contact center as a service solution powered by Amazon Connect and other services in the AWS eco-system. It combines a full-featured agent and supervisor dashboards, robust Gen AI capabilities, in line SMS / text language translations, video calling, screen and audio recording for quality assurance management, and many other robust contact center features. Unlike other CCaaS solutions and on prem systems, ConnectPath CX deploys immediately, enhances Amazon Connect's expanded capabilities, and costs a fraction of traditional solutions with a pay per use model and a dedicated agent pricing model.
"We are honored to receive TMC's Communications Solutions Product of the Year award," said Jim Walker, CloudHesive's CEO. "Our Contact Center Solution, ConnectPath, is a full-featured SaaS robust platform that has truly revolutionized our customers' interactions by combining Amazon Connect's foundational capabilities with advanced features, enhancing productivity, improving efficiency, and delivering exceptional customer experiences."
Main Features
- Comprehensive Omnichannel Support: Visibility of all customer interactions, regardless of the channel (video, text, voice, or email)
- Exceptional Management: Real-time performance of agents and queues, advanced activity filtering, silent monitoring/training sessions, recordings, broadcast announcements, flexible permissions, and more.
- Team Collaboration: Powerful features that allow agents to check availability and quickly connect through chat or voice calls with a single click
- Built-In Integrations: Solid pre-configured integrations with leading CRM solutions such as Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, Zendesk, Epic, and more
- Agent Productivity Boost: More speed and effectiveness from our integrated quick dialer, real-time team presence, click-to-call back, and more. ConnectPath increases efficiency within the contact center by optimizing workloads through features like our integrated quick dialer, real-time presence indicators, and click-to-call.
- Enhanced Reporting: Real-time reports with key performance indicators (KPIs) to effectively manage and monitor your contact center
- Microsoft Teams Integration: ConnectPath CX has integration into Microsoft Teams for presence capabilities.
About CloudHesive:
CloudHesive is an Amazon Premier Partner and an Amazon Managed Services Partner, founded in 2014 by experts in the cloud technology space. We help our customers adapt and transform their organizations by leveraging the power of the Amazon Web Services ecosystem through consulting, our ConnectPath CX CCaaS platform, and next-generation managed services, with a focus on operational excellence, security, reliability, and application optimization. We serve global customers with headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, FL, and offices in Denver, Colorado; Santiago, Chile; Bogota, Colombia; and Buenos Aires, Argentina. For more information, visit CloudHesive.
About TMC
Through our news and solutions-focused editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising, TMC provides global buyers with valuable insights for making informed technology purchase decisions and successfully navigating markets.
In turn, leading technology vendors rely on TMC, TMCnet and our family of sites and events for exceptional branding, thought leadership, and lead generation opportunities.
Our live events, including the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW, brings thousands of qualified purchasers and product decision makers together with vendors to form ultimate B2B tech buying community. With our customized lead generation programs, including a turnkey webinar program, we consistently deliver a steady stream of leads that translate into sales opportunities and database growth.
In addition, display advertising on respected news sites and newsletters generates millions of impressions, bolstering brand reputations.
TMC offers a comprehensive 360-degree marketing solution, with services such as event and road show management, as well as expertly crafted content creation including blogs, press releases, articles, and marketing collateral. These efforts contribute to SEO, branding, and overall marketing and sales success.
To discover more about how TMC can assist you in achieving your marketing goals through our events and online advertising, please visit http://www.tmcnet.com. Stay connected with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X by following @tmcnet.
Media Contact
Veronica, CloudHesive, +1 954 256 0076, [email protected], CloudHesive.com
SOURCE CloudHesive
Share this article