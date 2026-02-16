Conner Introduces the World's First "Pocket Cloud" via Kickstarter Soft Launch

Following a successful relaunch at CES 2026, Conner invites consumers to preview its breakthrough storage solution ahead of a global release.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Conner, a pioneer in digital storage technology, today announced the soft launch of its first-of-its-kind Pocket Cloud through a limited introductory Kickstarter campaign. The launch gives early adopters exclusive access to a new approach to mobile backup, storage expansion, and everyday data freedom, before its worldwide rollout.

Conner's resurgence is rooted in a simple belief: storage should never limit innovation. From its earliest days, engineering smaller, faster, and more efficient hard drives that helped shape modern computing, Conner has focused on making powerful storage accessible wherever technology goes.

Today, computing no longer lives in one place. It moves with us, across smartphones, tablets, and computers. Mobile devices now capture our most important moments, store our work, and run increasingly advanced applications. Yet as devices become thinner and more powerful, their built-in storage remains fixed, limited, and non-expandable. Plus, the existing products meant to provide more storage are often limited or require a multitude of steps, making it more complicated than useful.

That challenge became personal for Conner CEO Jaci Jin.

"Like millions of users, I kept running out of space on a phone that otherwise worked perfectly," said Jin. "Upgrading hardware just to gain more memory felt wasteful. And relying entirely on cloud storage, which comes with subscriptions, internet dependency, and third-party risks, felt just as limiting."

That frustration sparked a new chapter for Conner.

The Pocket Cloud was created as a simple, physical alternative to traditional cloud storage, one that lets users expand storage, automatically back up content, move data freely, and offer the ability to charge a smartphone or tablet, without monthly fees or requiring internet access. Designed to fit in your pocket, it gives users direct control over their data, anytime and anywhere.

Developed to feel as effortless as an iCloud backup, the Pocket Cloud automatically performs a backup every time it's connected, no manual steps required, and no internet dependency. Unlike traditional external storage devices that rely on users to remember to initiate a backup, the Pocket Cloud works on its own to save your important content before it's too late. By combining automated backup, expanded local storage, and simultaneous device charging, it delivers more memory and power exactly when users need it most.

"Why couldn't the cloud exist in your pocket?" declared Leo Lan, Senior Vice President of Conner. "With the Pocket Cloud, your storage is always with you, secure, accessible, for a one-time small fee. No subscriptions. No compromises."

Available now through Kickstarter, the Pocket Cloud marks Conner's first new product under Conner Storage and represents a modern reimagining of portable digital memory. The campaign offers early backers an exclusive opportunity to experience a new standard in backup and expanded storage built for everyday users.

The Pocket Cloud Kickstarter campaign is live for a limited time at:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/connerstorage/worlds-first-60w-pocket-cloud-backup-fast-charge-faster

Building on decades of engineering excellence, Conner is once again combining heritage and innovation to redefine what portable storage can be.

About Conner

Founded in 1986, Conner Peripherals quickly became one of the world's most trusted names in hard drive technology. In 1990, Conner was the fastest-growing start-up company in US Commerce history, powering a new era of compact, portable computing. Reborn in 2021, Conner now offers a modern lineup of portable data storage solutions and AI infused devices that enable users to back up, transfer, review, and restore their digital content across multiple platforms, including Apple iOS devices (iPhone and iPad), Android smartphones and tablets, PCs and Macs, Google Chromebooks, and virtually any device or application equipped with a USB or Lightning connection. Today, Conner continues a legacy of innovation by delivering advanced mobile storage products engineered for the needs of both modern consumers and working professionals. Discover more at www.connerperipherals.com.

