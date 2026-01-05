Conner Returns to the 2026 CES, Highlighting Innovation for Portable Digital Storage Solutions.

The Conner brand was once at the forefront of digital storage technology, becoming the dominant standard for small 3.5" hard drives. Conner has been reborn in the world of small portable digital storage solutions and is once again showcasing key technology at the 2026 CES in Central Hall, Booth 20217!

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Conner Peripherals, once a pioneering force in the evolution of personal computing, was known throughout the 1980s and 1990s as the industry leader and dominant standard in digital storage, particularly for 3.5-inch hard drives. By 1990, Conner Peripherals was the fastest-growing start-up company in the history of US commerce. Conner helped shape the foundation of modern digital storage and set benchmarks for performance, reliability, and compact engineering.

The Conner brand proudly announces its return to the marketplace with a bold new vision, integrated artificial intelligence (AI), and a revitalized product lineup. The rebirth of Conner is blending its legacy of innovation with cutting-edge design to meet the demands of an increasingly mobile, data-driven world. As consumers generate more content and rely on multiple devices, Conner is stepping forward with modern solutions that redefine what portable storage can be, which will be on display at the 2026 CES in Central Hall, Booth #20217.

"Conner helped define the early era of personal storage, and we are thrilled to bring that legacy back to life," said Jaci Jin, CEO of Conner. "As digital content expands and mobility becomes essential, our mission remains the same as what Conner's was decades ago: deliver dependable, forward-thinking storage solutions that empower people to protect and manage their data effortlessly."

Conner's new product lineup includes:

Backup Phone Drives: Ultra-compact, high-speed external drives designed for instant mobile phone backup and seamless file transfer.

Phone SSDs (PSSD): Rugged, pocket-sized solid-state drives built to deliver blazing fast performance for photographers, content creators, and professionals on the move.

Hybrid Power & Storage Devices: Innovative portable storage solutions that double as universal mobile chargers, ensuring users never have to choose between battery life and data access.

Expandable Card-Reader Storage: Ultra-slim phone drives featuring built-in MicroSD card readers, providing virtually unlimited expandable storage and seamless content backup and playback

Additional Next-Generation Solutions: A growing portfolio of AI-infused, reliable tools engineered for today's mobile lifestyle.

"We are excited to showcase our next-generation mobile backup devices, hybrid power-storage systems, and AI-assisted content tools to global media and industry partners at the 2026 CES," proclaims Leo Lan, Senior Vice President of Conner. "To recapture Conner's heightened presence in the marketplace, we will introduce innovative products directly to early adopters and creators who value smart, intuitive digital tools by expanding its presence on crowdfunding sites like Kickstarter, marking an important milestone for this mission."

Building on decades of engineering excellence, the new Conner combines heritage and innovation to once again set the standard in portable digital storage.

About Conner

Founded in 1986, Conner Peripherals quickly became one of the world's most trusted names in hard drive technology. In 1990, Conner was the fastest-growing start-up company in US Commerce history, powering a new era of compact, portable computing. Reborn in 2021, Conner now offers a modern lineup of portable data storage solutions and AI infused devices that enable users to back up, transfer, review, and restore their digital content across multiple platforms, including Apple iOS devices (iPhone and iPad), Android smartphones and tablets, PCs and Macs, Google Chromebooks, and virtually any device or application equipped with a USB or Lightning connection. Today, Conner continues a legacy of innovation by delivering advanced mobile storage products engineered for the needs of both modern consumers and working professionals. Discover more at www.connerperipherals.com.

Jaci Jin, Conner Storage, 1 626-282-5300 120, [email protected], www.connerperipherals.com

