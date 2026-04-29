ConnexFM 2026 National Conference Sets Post-Pandemic Attendance Record, Showcases Industry Momentum

ConnexFM2026 demonstrated that facilities management is not only evolving rapidly, but that FM professionals are eager to learn, connect and lead that transformation. — Bill Yanek, CEO, ConnexFM Post this

The conference featured a comprehensive education program spanning six targeted tracks, including emerging technologies, sustainability, technical fundamentals and leadership development. Sessions emphasized real-world applications of AI, energy management strategies, workforce challenges and data-driven decision-making.

Attendees also benefited from extensive networking opportunities, peer-to-peer collaboration and direct engagement with solution providers showcasing the latest innovations in building systems, predictive maintenance, IoT platforms and workforce technologies. The exhibit hall, which sold out ahead of the event, served as a central hub for evaluating solutions and forming strategic partnerships.

In addition to its educational and networking programming, attendees also celebrated the 10th anniversary of the ConnexFM Foundation, recognizing a decade of investment in workforce development, scholarships and local non-profits.

"This conference continues to set the standard for what meaningful industry engagement looks like," said Jessica Fumo, Chair of the ConnexFM Board of Directors. "It's where ideas turn into action, partnerships are formed and the future of multisite facilities management takes shape."

The keynote address was delivered by legendary basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski. "Coach K" shared insights on leadership, team performance and resilience – principles that resonated strongly with facilities professionals navigating increasingly complex operational environments.

Building on the momentum of this year's event, ConnexFM announced that the 2027 National Conference will take place at Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, just outside Washington, D.C.

For more information about the ConnexFM National Conference, visit the official event website.

About ConnexFM

ConnexFM is the leading association for multisite facilities management professionals. With a focus on education, networking and professional development, ConnexFM serves as a valuable resource for individuals and organizations across the facilities management industry.

Media Contact

Melody McLellan, ConnexFM, 1 469-828-6773, [email protected], www.connexfm.com

SOURCE ConnexFM