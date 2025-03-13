ConnexFM and OSCRE International Partner on a Managed Services Agreement to Drive Innovation with Data Management in the Built Environment

ConnexFM and OSCRE International have entered into a managed services agreement to drive innovation in real estate data management. This collaboration combines OSCRE's expertise in data standardization with ConnexFM's leadership in facilities management, marking a significant step toward transforming the built environment through technology, education, and collaboration.

IRVING, Texas, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ConnexFM, one of the largest associations for facilities management professionals, is proud to announce its new managed services agreement with OSCRE International, the only industry association dedicated to advancing the power of real estate data through standardization. As of January 7, 2025, ConnexFM has taken on a leading role in driving the continued growth and development of OSCRE, marking a significant step forward in leveraging the strengths of both organizations to transform the built environment through technology, education, and collaboration.

The agreement comes as longtime OSCRE CEO Lisa Stanley prepares to retire at the end of February. Over the past 12 years, Stanley been a tireless advocate for OSCRE and the implementation of platform-agnostic data standards for real estate stakeholders. Under her collaborative leadership, OSCRE launched the annual Council of 100 gatherings of real estate industry leaders, monthly OSCRE Innovation Forum webinars, and OSCRE Academy training programs. Stanley also spearheaded the expansion of OSCRE's open access Industry Data Model™ to address critical environmental data standards.

"Lisa is leaving OSCRE well-positioned to meet the growing data management needs of the real estate industry," said Mike Maxfield, Chairperson of the OSCRE Board of Directors. "Its mission remains steadfast, and the relevance of the OSCRE Industry Data Model™ to tackle future data challenges is stronger than ever."

OSCRE International has long been at the forefront of standardizing and advancing real estate data to empower its stakeholders. The organization's tools and initiatives, including Master Data Management and energy data management, have enabled CRE owners, occupiers, investors, and their business partners to reduce data integration costs and manage data seamlessly across platforms.

ConnexFM, with its extensive membership of multi-site facilities businesses, skilled trades, and leading technology and CMMS companies, has built a reputation as a leader in education, training, and resource-sharing for facilities management professionals. This partnership leverages ConnexFM's technological member-driven expertise and OSCRE's innovative data models to provide new solutions that can help the built environment evolve to meet the demands of a digital-first future.

"ConnexFM's exceptional leadership in technology and resources for the FM industry makes this collaboration a perfect fit for OSCRE International," said Stanley. "This agreement allows us to continue our mission while leveraging ConnexFM's expertise to scale our data models and industry best practices."

Bill Yanek, CEO of ConnexFM, echoed the enthusiasm for this venture. "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with OSCRE International to drive innovation and efficiency in facilities management and real estate data standardization. While our organizations remain independent, this collaboration represents a significant opportunity to deliver even greater value to our respective members and the industry we serve."

Under this agreement, ConnexFM's Vice President of Digital Strategy, Richard Reyes, will lead the managed services for OSCRE. With over 25 years of strategic management, technology, and data management experience, Reyes brings a unique perspective to this collaboration. By aligning OSCRE's data standardization expertise with ConnexFM's network in facilities management, he sees the potential for groundbreaking change.

"By combining OSCRE's data standardization expertise with ConnexFM's facilities management network, we're creating powerful new opportunities to transform how our industry manages and leverages data. I'm excited to lead this initiative and help both organizations deliver enhanced value to their members," said Reyes.

ConnexFM and OSCRE will work together to support their individual members while promoting collaboration and resource-sharing between the two organizations. ConnexFM will play a key role in helping OSCRE develop data management best practices and expand their data models for various industry use cases.

About ConnexFM

ConnexFM is the leading association for multi-site facility management professionals. With a focus on education, networking, and professional development, ConnexFM serves as a valuable resource for individuals and organizations in the facility management industry. www.connexfm.com

About OSCRE International

OSCRE International is a corporate member organization focused on the development and implementation of real estate data standards that form the foundation of a powerful strategy for digital transformation. OSCRE's tools and training programs enable you and your organization to empower data across the entire real estate asset lifecycle. www.oscre.org

