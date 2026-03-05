ConnexFM Unveils Educational Program for 2026 National Conference

Six targeted learning tracks deliver hands-on training, leadership development and insight into emerging technologies for facilities professionals Post this

"Facilities professionals today are balancing operational reliability, workforce expectations, sustainability goals and technology transformation," said Brooke Cowart, Vice President of Content & Education, ConnexFM. "The 2026 ConnexFM education program reflects those realities, offering hands-on learning and actionable insights that attendees can apply immediately within their organizations."

The education tracks for the ConnexFM 2026 National Conference are:

Demo Labs

Interactive, hands-on sessions that bring building systems to life through live demonstrations and applied learning. Demo Labs focus on real-world diagnostics and system fundamentals, including HVAC systems, lighting controls and energy management, fire and life safety systems, plumbing and water management, electrical panels, power systems, and more.

The Evolving Professional

Focused on leadership and professional growth, this track helps attendees develop the skills needed to succeed in modern, complex organizations. Topics include project management essentials, time and priority management, executive communication, emotional intelligence, cross-generational collaboration, alignment with the C-suite, virtual communication, negotiation, and conflict resolution.

Emerging Technologies

This forward-looking track explores how innovation is reshaping facilities management. Sessions examine practical applications of AI for workflows, budgeting, maintenance, dashboards, and data-driven decision-making, as well as robotics and drones, autonomous maintenance systems, and machine learning for energy optimization and performance.

Technical Foundations

Designed to strengthen understanding of core building systems and operational fundamentals essential to effective facility management. Topics include electrical, HVAC, plumbing, and lighting basics; preventive and predictive maintenance; vertical transportation fundamentals; roofing and exterior systems; and disaster recovery processes.

Sustainability & Smart Systems

This track focuses on integrating sustainable practices and intelligent technologies into facilities operations. Sessions cover low-cost sustainability strategies, energy reporting, circularity and zero-waste planning, regulatory compliance, smart energy systems, building automation systems (BAS), and data-driven sustainability practices.

Current Hot Topics

Timely sessions addressing the most pressing challenges facing facilities teams today, including regulatory and compliance updates, sustainability requirements, smart systems adoption, automation, and leveraging operational data to improve efficiency, resilience, and performance.

To ensure all attendees gain the most value from their educational experience, sessions are categorized by learning levels tailored to different professional roles and expertise. ConnexFM2026 learning levels are:

Fundamentals – for those new to the industry or seeking a refresher

Beyond Basics – designed to help attendees build on their existing knowledge and skills

Executive Edge – tailored for decision-makers

Education at the ConnexFM2026 is delivered in a variety of formats, including breakout sessions, hands-on workshops, facilitated group discussions and demonstration labs, and is curated by industry practitioners to ensure relevance and practical value.

The ConnexFM National Conference brings together facilities leaders, service providers and solution partners from across industries for education, peer collaboration and networking, helping organizations translate strategy into measurable operational outcomes.

For more information about the 2026 education program or to view the full conference agenda, visit https://www.national.connexfm.com/education.

About ConnexFM

ConnexFM is the leading association for multi-site facility management professionals. With a focus on education, networking, and professional development, ConnexFM serves as a valuable resource for individuals and organizations in the facility management industry. www.connexfm.com

