ConnexFM2024 National Conference in Nashville, TN, sets new standards for industry education and networking, boasting record attendance and featuring special guest Mike Rowe advocating for skilled trades.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ConnexFM, the leading association for multi-site facility management professionals, concluded its highly successful ConnexFM2024 National Conference in Nashville, TN last month. With a strong focus on education and supporting the pipeline of newcomers into the industry, the conference showcased the latest trends and innovations in facility management, particularly in the growing skilled trades and technology industries.

The ConnexFM2024 National Conference marked a significant milestone as the largest conference hosted by ConnexFM since 2019, with over 2100 attending members and an impressive representation of over 180 multi-site facilitates companies and over 500 supplier companies. The event attracted attendees not only from across the United States but also from Canada and European countries, reflecting the global impact of the facility management industry.

ConnexFM's Board of Directors Chair, Catherine Barnes, Vice President of Facilities & Energy Management with Rite Aid said "This year's Annual Conference hit different! The energy was amazing." Adding further "We are 4 years post Covid with conference attendance growing. The first-time attendees were the highest we have seen in years. Suppliers took advantage of the energy Nashville brings and offered amazing offsite events."

Highlights of the conference included 20 educational sessions covering a wide range of topics, including hands-on demo labs for HVAC, Artificial Intelligence, and Plumbing, plus courses focused on sales tactics, repair versus replace analytics, and other crucial aspects of facility management.

One of the key moments of the conference was the General Session featuring special guest Mike Rowe, renowned TV host and advocate for the skilled trades industry. Mike Rowe was joined by ConnexFM CEO, Bill Yanek, and Rob Almond, NEST CEO and member of the Skilled Trades Advisory Council. Rowe provided invaluable insights and perspectives on supporting the growth of the skilled trades industry, while sharing entertaining stories about the impact of the skilled trades industry in multiple areas of life and business.

"We are thrilled with the overwhelming success of the ConnexFM2024 National Conference," said Bill Yanek, CEO of ConnexFM. "This event exemplifies the exciting advancements and opportunities within the facility management industry, particularly in the areas of smart facilities, technology, and skilled trades. It's an exhilarating time to be part of this thriving community."

The conference brought together professionals from various industries, including retail, food & beverage, healthcare, and financial sectors, further enriching the networking, and learning experiences for all attendees.

