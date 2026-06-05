Connexion Systems and Engineering, Inc. Acquires Randolph Associates, Inc.

We are honored to continue the Randolph legacy. For over forty years, this firm has done things the right way—with integrity, with care, and with an unwavering commitment to clients and candidates alike. Post this

"We are honored to continue the Randolph legacy," said Dan Cushing, President and CEO at Connexion. "For over forty years, this firm has done things the right way—with integrity, with care, and with an unwavering commitment to clients and candidates alike. This acquisition isn't about changing what Randolph has built; it's about giving it the reach to grow into its next chapter."

The acquisition expands the capabilities for both organizations. Backed by Connexion's national infrastructure and multi-disciplinary reach, Randolph Associates will significantly expand its ability to place candidates with security clearances, connecting cleared professionals with opportunities in defense tech, aerospace, and government contracting at a scale not previously possible. Clients and candidates can expect the same high-touch service and trusted relationships that have defined Randolph Associates for decades, now supported by a broader platform for growth.

"After working so hard to create and maintain a successful and respected business, we are so pleased to be able to hand over the reins to a company we believe in," said Caleb Stewart, Vice President and Co-Founder of Randolph Associates.

"Randolph Associates has always built our business on relationships, so we weren't interested in partnering with just anybody," said Aaron Beatty, Director of Staffing with Randolph Associates. "Connexion shared a similar approach to clients, candidates, and the work, which made the decision feel surprisingly natural. At the end of the day, we're still matchmakers at heart, focused on connecting great people with great opportunities—only now with a larger team behind us. The transition has been an exciting one. As 'they' becomes 'we,' I've been impressed by how seamlessly the two teams have come together. I really believe we're going to accomplish something special."

About Connexion Systems and Engineering, Inc.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Sudbury, MA, Connexion Systems and Engineering is a nationally recognized staffing and recruiting firm specializing in engineering, technical, and professional disciplines across nine core practice areas. Learn more at www.csetalent.com.

About Randolph Associates, a Connexion Company

Established in 1984 and based in the greater Boston area, Randolph Associates, Inc. has placed top professionals in engineering, IT, communications and professional roles for more than four decades. The firm is known for its deep industry expertise, extensive candidate network, and enduring commitment to integrity and service. Learn more at www.greatjobs.com.

Media Contact

Dan Cushing, Connexion Systems and Engineering, Inc., 1 978.639.4262, [email protected], https://www.csetalent.com/

SOURCE Connexion Systems and Engineering, Inc.