Connext Celebrates 10 Years of Excellence in Outsourcing Solutions and Announces Global Expansion Plans

As we celebrate our 10th anniversary, we reaffirm our commitment to our clients, employees, and partners. Together, we will continue to achieve great things and make a positive impact on businesses and communities around the world.

"We are thrilled to celebrate this significant milestone," said Tim Mobley, President of Connext. "Our success over the past decade is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and talent of our incredible team. We are grateful to our clients for their trust and partnership, and we look forward to continuing to deliver exceptional value and service in the years to come."

Throughout its 10-year journey, Connext has continuously evolved to stay ahead of industry trends and meet the changing demands of the global market. The company's innovative approach and commitment to excellence have enabled it to forge strong, lasting relationships with clients across various industries.

To mark this special occasion, Connext is hosting a series of events and initiatives throughout the year. These include community outreach programs, client appreciation events, and employee recognition activities, all designed to celebrate the company's achievements and express gratitude to those who have contributed to its success.

Global Expansion Plans

In addition to celebrating its 10-year anniversary, Connext is excited to announce the opening of a new office in Colombia in 2024. This expansion is part of the company's strategic plan to increase its global footprint and better serve its international clients

"We are delighted to establish a presence in Colombia," added Tim Mobley. "This new office will enable us to tap into the rich talent pool in Latin America and provide even more efficient and effective solutions for our clients."

Looking ahead, Connext has ambitious plans for further expansion. In 2025, the company projects the opening of new offices in India and Eastern Europe, two regions known for their skilled workforces and growing outsourcing industries.

"We are excited about our plans to expand into India and Eastern Europe," said President Tim Mobley. "These new offices will allow us to enhance our service offerings and deliver even greater value to our clients around the world. Our goal is to build a truly global presence that leverages the best talent and resources from across the globe."

As Connext looks to the future, it remains focused on driving growth and innovation in the outsourcing industry. The company is committed to expanding its service offerings, investing in cutting-edge technologies, and maintaining the highest standards of quality and customer satisfaction.

"We are excited about the future and the opportunities that lie ahead," added Tim Mobley "As we celebrate our 10th anniversary, we reaffirm our commitment to our clients, employees, and partners. Together, we will continue to achieve great things and make a positive impact on businesses and communities around the world."

About Connext:

Connext is a premier outsourcing solutions provider, offering a wide range of services including customer support, back-office operations, IT services, healthcare, accounting and more. Established in 2014, Connext is dedicated to empowering businesses with efficient, reliable, and scalable outsourcing solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each client. With a commitment to quality and innovation, Connext has built a reputation as a trusted partner for businesses worldwide.

