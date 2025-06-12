Connext Global Solutions Launches Strategic Expansion into India and Mexico to Strengthen Global Footprint

"India's outsourcing ecosystem is unmatched in scale and expertise." Post this

Concurrently, the move into Mexico aligns with Connext's nearshore strategy, utilizing geographic proximity, shared time zones, and cultural affinity to provide superior client support for businesses in the United States. Mexico offers Connext logistical ease, cost efficiency, and enhanced collaborative opportunities, essential for agile operations.

These new locations complement Connext's existing presence in the Philippines, Colombia, and the United States, creating an integrated global network designed for optimal business continuity, scalability, and round-the-clock service capabilities.

"India's outsourcing ecosystem is unmatched in scale and expertise," said Taylor Goucher, VP of Sales & Marketing at Connext. "This expansion enables us to significantly enhance our capabilities in specialized technical and financial services."

"Mexico offers strategic nearshore advantages—real-time collaboration, cultural synergy, and cost-effective solutions," Goucher added. "Our presence there strengthens our commitment to supporting U.S. clients with flexible, efficient outsourcing solutions."

Operations in India are expected to be fully operational by the second quarter of 2025, with Mexico's operations set to launch by mid-year, supporting key services such as customer support, back-office functions, accounting, and IT.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Honolulu, Connext Global Solutions specializes in creating custom-managed offshore and nearshore teams. With Type 2 SOC 2 certification and robust Employer-of-Record services, Connext consistently achieves high client retention, substantial cost reductions, and rapid talent deployment.

