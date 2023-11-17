Connext, high growth healthcare staffing firm, reaches 1,000 global employees

Reaching the milestone of 1,000 employees is a momentous occasion for us. It underscores the hard work, dedication, and expertise of our talented team members who have been instrumental in our, and our clients, success. Post this

Tim Mobley, President of Connext Global Solutions, expressed gratitude for the collective efforts of the entire Connext team. "Reaching the milestone of 1,000 employees is a momentous occasion for us. It underscores the hard work, dedication, and expertise of our talented team members who have been instrumental in our, and our clients, success. We are immensely proud of what we have achieved together and excited about the future possibilities as we continue to grow."

Connext Global Solutions has always placed a strong emphasis on placing high quality candidates quickly, providing a supportive work culture to prevent attrition, and layering in management support to make employees successful. The company's success is a reflection of its commitment to both client and employee satisfaction as well as it's unrelenting focus on recruiting, retention, and high level management support.

In celebration of this achievement, Connext Global Solutions will be organizing an internal event to acknowledge and appreciate the contributions of its employees. This event will provide an opportunity for team members to come together, reflect on their collective achievements, and look forward to the future.

As Connext Global Solutions looks ahead, the company remains committed to maintaining its position as a leader in the remote healthcare staffing sector and continuing to provide unparalleled remote staffing services to its clients. Connext now helps clients with roles and functions in revenue cycle management, patient support, virtual nursing, IT and engineering, accounting, back office and much more. The company primarily provides staffing services out of the Philippines but is now starting to build a presence in Colombia. The expansion to 1,000 employees marks a new chapter in Connext's journey, and the company is poised for even greater success in the years to come.

About Connext Global Solutions:

Connext Global Solutions is a company dedicated to providing high level managed remote staffing services to clients around the world. With a commitment to excellence, collaboration, and client satisfaction, Connext has emerged as a leader in the offshoring and remote staffing sector. For more information about Connext, visit their website at www.connext.solutions.

