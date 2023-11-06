Connext lands designation as 'Aspirant' on Everest Group's Finance and Accounting (FAO) Outsourcing Operations - Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023

High growth global outsourcing firm, Connext, ranks as on of the market Aspirants on this year's Everest Group Finance and Accounting Outsourcing (FAO) Operations Peak Matrix.

HONOLULU, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Connext, a leading provider of finance and accounting (FAO) solutions, is thrilled to announce its remarkable achievement of being classified as an 'Aspirant' on the prestigious Everest Group Finance and Accounting (FAO) Operations Peak Matrix for 2023. This recognition reflects Connext's dedication to innovation and excellence in the FAO industry.

The Everest Group's FAO Operations Peak Matrix is a globally recognized benchmark that evaluates service providers based on their market success, vision and strategy, service offerings, and scalability. Connext's placement as an 'Aspirant' on this influential Matrix is a testament to the company's growing impact and commitment to delivering exceptional FAO services.

Key Highlights from Connext's 'Aspirant' Classification:

Market Success: Connext's continuous growth and recognition within the FAO industry are a clear indicator of its market success. The company has demonstrated innovative approaches, scalability, and customer-centric solutions that have solidified its presence in the market.

Vision and Strategy: Connext's strategic vision for FAO operations, coupled with its commitment to staying ahead of industry trends, has been pivotal in achieving this distinction. The company's forward-thinking approach sets the stage for continued success and innovation.

Comprehensive Service Offerings: Connext offers a wide range of FAO services, including accounts payable and receivable management, financial reporting and analysis, and more. Its versatile service offerings cater to the diverse needs of clients, making it a preferred choice in the industry.

Scalability: Connext's remarkable ability to scale and adapt to evolving client needs demonstrates its flexibility and adaptability, ensuring that it can effectively navigate the ever-changing FAO landscape.

Connext's classification as an 'Aspirant' signifies a significant milestone in the company's journey and underscores its growing recognition and potential within the FAO industry. Clients and partners can trust in Connext's capabilities and reliability, backed by the Everest Group's classification.

This achievement motivates Connext to continue its commitment to growth, innovation, and delivering tailored FAO solutions to meet the unique needs of its clients. As Connext expands its capabilities and enhances its services, clients can anticipate even more innovative and efficient solutions for their FAO requirements.

For more information about Connext and its services, please visit www.connext.solutions

About Connext:

Connext is a leading provider of finance and accounting (FAO) solutions, dedicated to delivering innovative, scalable, and customer-centric services. With a commitment to excellence and a forward-thinking approach, Connext has a client retention rate of 99% and year over year growth of over 80%.

Media Contact

Taylor Goucher, Connext Global Solutions, 1 8086756310, [email protected], www.connext.solutions

SOURCE Connext Global Solutions