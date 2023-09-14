Connext named as one of the Top Workplaces in the Philippines 2023

This award is a testament to our commitment to creating a workplace where our employees can thrive and grow. We believe that a happy and engaged workforce is essential to our success. Tweet this

Connext Global Solutions offers a variety of benefits to its employees, including competitive salaries, comprehensive health insurance, employee loan programs, amazing workplace culture, and generous vacation time. The company also offers a number of employee development programs, such as Connext University and mentorship opportunities.

"We are committed to creating a workplace where our employees feel valued and appreciated," said Mobley. "We believe that when our employees are happy, they are more productive and engaged in their work."

Great Place to Work Philippines is a global research and consulting firm that helps organizations create great workplaces. The company's annual list of the Top Places to Work in the Philippines is based on employee surveys that measure factors such as trust, fairness, camaraderie, and pride.

Connext also has been named the top workplace culture in the Philippines by Sprout HR, a leading HR technology company. The award is based on an employee survey that measures factors such as trust, fairness, camaraderie, and pride.

About Connext Global Solutions

Connext Global Solutions is a leading provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) services. The company offers a wide range of services, including customer service, technical support, accounting, and marketing. Connext Global Solutions has offices in the Philippines and the United States.

