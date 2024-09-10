Connexus Bolsters Advisory Board with Real Estate Industry Titans

"We are honored to welcome these industry leaders to our Advisory Board. Their collective expertise will be invaluable as we continue to develop and expand our platform to meet the evolving needs of our real estate clients." - Devin Wirt, Co-Founder & CEO at Connexus. Post this

Karen Whitt, a renowned figure in commercial real estate, currently serves as President of Real Estate Management for Colliers in the U.S. and 2024 President of CREW Network.

Marcus Mayo is the Founder and CEO of Continuum Companies, a private equity backed platform company focused on property management and home services. It currently manages more than 180,000 doors nationally.

Ash Bell, a 25-year veteran in multifamily proptech, is President at Resident Radius and is a Board Member at Spruce and GetCovered.

Heather Williams serves as the VP of Strategic Solutions for Willow Bridge Property Management.

"I am thrilled to join the Connexus Advisory Board," said Whitt. "Their innovative platform is revolutionizing the way real estate approaches procurement, RFPs, and market insights. I look forward to collaborating with the team to deliver even greater value and efficiency to Connexus clients."

"The real estate industry has long needed a solution to help reduce cost for owners and save time for operators. Connexus is not just first to market with their approach, they are executing on it. I am proud to join the Advisory Board alongside other industry leaders," said Mayo.

Other notable individuals joining the Advisory Board include Jason Deppen, Chief Operating Officer at Moved and Jonathan Evans, Senior Director at Tides Equities.

About Connexus:

Since its inception in 2023, Connexus has been the premier RFP platform that drives NOI for owners and operators across the country. With over 230,000 units and 1,500 properties nationwide, their focus is to create operational and financial efficiencies for everyone.

