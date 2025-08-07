"When we evaluated solutions to replace our current systems and elevate our customer and billing operations, SpryPoint stood out as the modern, strategic partner to help us meet both today's needs and our long-term business goals," -Yan Paul Martinez, Vice President and CFO at Connexus Energy. Post this

"When we evaluated solutions to replace our current systems and elevate our customer and billing operations, SpryPoint stood out as the modern, strategic partner to help us meet both today's needs and our long-term business goals," said Yan Paul Martinez, Vice President and CFO at Connexus Energy.

With SpryPoint's integrated solutions, Connexus gains a unified foundation to:

Scale and adapt quickly, with billing cycles of up to 20,000 bills processed more than eight times a month

Streamline workflows and operations, using configuration (not customization) to stay agile

Stay continuously updated with the latest innovations, eliminating costly system upgrades and downtime

Integrate seamlessly with Connexus' existing platforms to simplify billing and reduce vendor complexity and management

Improve the experience for members, staff, and field teams with the software's intuitive, connected interfaces

As part of the rollout, Connexus will implement:

SpryCIS – Core of the meter-to-cash process, unifying customer service and operations to drive efficiency across the utility

SpryIDM – Interval data management for advanced member usage insights

SpryMobile Mobile Field Service – Field service app connecting office teams and technicians with real-time information and answers

"It's exciting to work with an innovative utility like Connexus Energy that puts members at the center of everything they do," said Kyle Strang, CEO and Co-Founder of SpryPoint. "We are energized to work with the Connexus team to serve its members today and into the future."

About Connexus Energy:

Based in Ramsey, Minnesota, Connexus Energy provides electricity and related products to member residents and businesses. [SD8] Their board of directors, elected by our membership, governs the electric cooperative. Connexus is Minnesota's largest consumer-owned electric cooperative, serving more than 147,000 members in portions of Anoka, Chisago, Hennepin, Isanti, Mille Lacs, Ramsey, Sherburne, and Washington counties.

About SpryPoint:

SpryPoint is a high-growth software company delivering smart solutions for smart utilities. The company's customer service, engagement, and operational software ensure utility companies can confidently meet their customers' changing expectations, run their operations more efficiently, and streamline how utility teams work across the entire meter-to-cash lifecycle, reducing friction and frustration from the field to the back office. Serving water and sewer, electric, gas, and multi-service utilities, SpryPoint works with more than one hundred utility organizations.

Media Contact

Tiffany Miller, SpryPoint, 1 855-TRY-SPRY, [email protected], sprypoint.com

SOURCE SpryPoint