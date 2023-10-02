Connie Health Expands Medicare Advisory Services to Georgia

We continue to deliver on Connie Health's mission to make healthcare advice more accessible and transparent for older Americans with the expansion of our trusted Medicare advisory services to the vibrant state of Georgia... Tweet this

Healthcare expenses cost seniors up to $100,000 per year*, and with nearly 4,000 Medicare plans being offered this year, choosing the right plan is a critical financial decision. Unfortunately, many older adults have little to no knowledge about the policies available in their area, and according to a recent survey from Connie Health, about a quarter (24%) of Georgia seniors on Medicare or Medicaid say they have no one helping them navigate the complicated system. As a result, many older adults miss out on the critical coverage, benefits and cost-savings available to them.

With Connie Health, older adults are connected to local advisors with expertise in their area to find the right plan to meet their unique healthcare needs. Best of all, Connie services are provided at no cost to the individual. Unbiased advice is assured as Connie's team of local agents receive the same commission regardless of the insurance company or plan selected.

While other providers are known to disappear after plans are selected, Connie Health will continue to provide support throughout the Medicare journey, which can last more than 20 years. Individuals receive proactive reminders of key enrollment dates, help in finding specialists, and advice on how to maximize their benefits to get the most out of each and every plan.

Connie Health was founded in 2019 by Oded Eran, David Luna, and Michael Scopa to address the challenges and frustrations faced by older adults when navigating the complex healthcare and insurance landscape. With their collective decades of experience in healthcare, they recognized the need for a service older adults can count on to help guide them throughout their Medicare journey, from selecting a plan to resolving billing challenges and more. Connie Health's mission is to empower individuals to take control of their health and navigate the complexities of the Medicare system with confidence.

The company's expansion into Georgia follows success in Illinois, Florida, Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, Louisiana, and Indiana, where the company offers tailored solutions that cater to the unique needs of each local population. Connie Health will continue its expansion to more states in the future.

For more information on Medicare plan options in Atlanta and Fulton County, Georgia please visit: https://www.conniehealth.com/medicare-near-me/medicare/georgia/fulton-county/atlanta/.

ABOUT CONNIE HEALTH

Connie Health empowers older Americans to make confident, worry-free healthcare decisions. Established in 2019, their Medicare consumer platform combines a tech-driven recommendation engine with local agents for personalized plans and healthcare navigation. The company currently operates in Illinois, Florida, Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, Indiana, Louisiana, and now Georgia. The technology and concierge-level service helps consumers find the Medicare plan that meets their health and economic needs, take advantage of the benefits covered by that plan, and find the best providers in their network. For more information, visit conniehealth.com.

