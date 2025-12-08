Connie Ledoux Book to Receive the 2026 Courageous Leadership Award

"President Book embodies the very best of courageous leadership. Her clarity of vision, steady hand and deep commitment to student success have positioned Elon for long-term strength," said Bill Fahrner, President of Credo, Powered by Carnegie. Post this

Elon has continued to grow and flourish since Book began her presidency in 2018. Under her leadership, the University has been consistently ranked among the best in the United States. Elon earned its fifth consecutive #1 national ranking for undergraduate teaching from U.S. News & World Report this year and is recognized as the only university in the country ranked in the top 10 of all eight categories of academic programs linked to student success and positive learning outcomes.

Student success has been a hallmark of Book's presidency. She led the creation of the 10-year Boldly Elon strategic plan, a comprehensive roadmap that strengthens engaged and experiential learning, expands academic excellence and global study, and deepens Elon's commitment to mentoring and support. The plan has guided major institutional investments—from the Innovation Quad, the HealthEU Center and expanded health sciences programs to new residential facilities and strengthened student life initiatives—that collectively advance Elon's nationally recognized model of high-impact learning. Under her leadership, Elon has continued to build systems that support every student's journey, ensuring they have the relationships, resources, and opportunities needed to thrive.

A recent example of Book's forward-looking leadership is Elon's expansion in Charlotte through the establishment of a part-time law school, the addition of a physician assistant program, and a proposed merger with Queens University of Charlotte. These strategic moves extend Elon's reach into one of the Southeast's fastest-growing metropolitan areas and position the university to bring its nationally recognized model of engaged learning to a broader community of students. The Charlotte initiatives reflect Book's commitment to bold, future-focused action—strengthening student opportunity, deepening industry partnerships, and enhancing Elon's regional impact.

Book has established herself as a national leader advocating for access to higher education. She recently served as board chair for the National Association of Independent Colleges and Universities (NAICU). She currently serves as NAICU's representative to the board of the American Council on Education (ACE).

Prior to being named Elon's ninth president, Book served as the first woman provost of The Citadel. She previously served Elon University as an associate provost and as a faculty member in the School of Communications.

The award will be presented at the Council for Independent Colleges (CIC) Presidents Institute Presidential Appreciation Dinner to be held January 5, 2026 in Orlando, Florida.

Previous Recipients of the Courageous Leadership Award:

2025 | Richard Dunsworth, University of the Ozarks

2024 | Barbara Farley, Illinois College

2023 | Burton Webb, University of Pikeville

2022 | Tiffany Franks, Averett University

2021 | Mary Hinton, Hollins University

2020 | Tom Flynn, Alvernia University

2019 | Amy Novak, Dakota Wesleyan University

2018 | Daniel Elsener, Marian University

2017 | Kim Phipps, Messiah College

2016 | Mary Meehan, Alverno College

2015 | Mark Lombardi, Maryville University

2014 | Joanne Soliday, Credo

