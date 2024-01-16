Connie Senese releases 'There Is Another Way: The Awakening'

Through author's practice of channeling profound insights, new book aims to ignite a spiritual awakening among humanity

MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Introducing her debut into the world of publishing, Connie Senese unveils "There Is Another Way: The Awakening" (published by Balboa Press AU). Through the practice of channeling profound insights, Senese aims to ignite a spiritual awakening among humanity.

This book serves as a beacon, offering clarity and enlightenment to its readers. It is designed to resonate with the inner vortex of individuals, elevating their vibration and ushering in a greater sense of light, love, and peace. Senese draws from her personal belief system, life experiences, and the wisdom she has received from Source, the Infinite Intelligence. In Chapter 17, titled "Channelling Received," she delves into some of these transformative messages.

Senese's core message emphasizes the power of desire, belief, and allowance in shaping one's life. The book underscores the notion that focusing on the present moment is key, as the past and future are mere illusions within the construct of time. Senese urges readers to embrace the "Way, the Light, and the Truth" found in the now, emphasizing that dwelling on the past serves no purpose.

When asked about the key takeaway for readers, Senese emphasizes the timeliness of awakening. She encourages individuals to heed the call of their Spirit Soul and remember their true essence. The book serves as a reminder of their origin and prompts an expansion of consciousness to tap into the boundless power within. Senese advises readers to listen to their inner voice, which serves as a guiding force toward a path aligned with their well-being, emphasizing that awakening to the myriad possibilities is crucial for personal growth and fulfillment. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en-au/bookstore/bookdetails/848375-there-is-another-way

"There Is Another Way: The Awakening"

By Connie Senese

Softcover | 5 x 8in | 130 pages | ISBN 9781982298548

E-Book | 130 pages | ISBN 9781982298555

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Connie Senese is a versatile artist, encompassing roles as a singer, songwriter, composer, and spiritual medium. Her creative expressions extend to the realm of guided meditation videos and spiritual music compositions, all available on her YouTube channel. Additionally, she shares profound spiritual insights through quotes on her Facebook and Instagram pages under the banner "Foundation for Inner Peace." Serving as a messenger, Senese channels wisdom from Infinite Intelligence, acting as a conduit between the tangible and intangible dimensions, bridging the gap between the physical and non-physical worlds.

Balboa Press Australia is a division of Hay House, Inc., a leading provider in publishing products that specialise in self-help and the mind, body and spirit genre. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the Author Solutions self-publishing model. For more information or to start publishing today, visit balboapress.com.au or call 1-800-844-925.

