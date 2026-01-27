Connoisseur Media & Super Hi-Fi Announce Strategic Partnership To Build The Future Of Radio

"Our mission is to have the best live and local radio experience in every market across America and Super Hi-Fi's unique capabilities will allow us to do that in ways the industry just didn't have before" said Jeff Warshaw, CEO of Connoisseur Media. Post this

At the center of the partnership is the deployment of Super Hi-Fi's AI Radio platform—an end-to-end, cloud-native operating system designed specifically for radio. The platform is anchored by "Program Director", the industry's first true Radio Operating System, powered by a suite of proprietary AI technologies that master, schedule, produce, and deliver each station directly to a Super Hi-Fi playout device at the transmitter.

The result are stations that sound and feel more local and more engaging, allowing program directors to deliver world-class listening experiences that really stand out as the best of what radio has to offer listeners.

"Our mission is to have the best live and local radio experience in every market across America and Super Hi-Fi's unique capabilities will allow us to do that in ways the industry just didn't have before" said Jeff Warshaw, CEO of Connoisseur Media. "We're excited to work with them to drive forward and deliver the most compelling radio products in the industry."

The partnership is expected to support select stations with operational transformation by modernizing station operations and replacing outdated workflows with Super Hi-Fi's AI-driven services, delivering lower overall operating costs while elevating audio production standards and - most importantly - the overall station experience.

"We're extremely honored to have Jeff on the Super Hi-Fi board and look forward to working with him to not only make Connoisseur the best sounding and most profitable radio group in America, but also to make Super Hi-Fi a better product, a better service, and a better company overall," said Zack Zalon, CEO of Super Hi-Fi.

The companies have already launched the initial phase of re-imagined Connoisseur stations using Super Hi-Fi's AI platform services including WERV 95.9 The River in Chicago and KKUS 104.1 The Ranch in Tyler, TX, as well as stations in Columbia SC, San Antonio TX, and Lincoln NE, with more expected to launch throughout 2026.

