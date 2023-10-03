Conor Announces New Multi-Family Development in East Dallas

"The Flynn at Live Oak will serve the growing demand of young professionals who want to live in East Dallas," shared Jason Young, Vice President at Conor. "We expect the building's level of sophistication and abundant amenities will be well received in the market." Tweet this

Located just one-and-a-half miles northeast of Downtown in a much sought-after area of East Dallas, the property offers proximity to the restaurants and bars along Henderson and Greenville Avenues and is just a block from Jimmy's Deli. With easy access to Uptown, Downtown, and Deep Ellum, East Dallas has seen organic growth from professionals of all ages who desire to live in neighborhoods adjacent to Downtown.

In addition to the dedicated co-working space, the community will house a state-of-the-art fitness center, clubroom with a fireplace and bar, and a grab-n-go mini-mart offering maximum convenience to residents. A top-floor speakeasy will provide a distinctive space for residents to relax and enjoy views of Downtown and Fair Park.

Two courtyards will provide expansive outdoor space and first-rate amenities. Residents will have access to a pool and lounge area, outdoor dining space with grills and seating, and the on-site dog park.

The Flynn at Live Oak will offer a variety of attractive studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom floorplans, many of which will feature oversized balconies or ground-floor patios with direct pedestrian access to the street.

The development is a joint venture investment between Conor Commercial Real Estate, Globe Corporation, and Origin Investments. JLL's Dallas office assisted with the capital raise. Wintrust Bank provided the construction loan.

The development was designed by Merriman Anderson Architects and will be built by Cadence McShane Construction. The first apartments are expected to be delivered in Spring 2025. The property will be managed by Greystar.

Media Contact

Julia Waterbury, Conor Commercial Real Estate, 847.692.8718, [email protected], www.conor.com

SOURCE Conor Commercial Real Estate