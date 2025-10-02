Conquer Acquires Buyerstage, Connecting Sales Engagement and Buyer Experience

"The acquisition of Buyerstage is a major step forward in our mission to transform selling," said Greg Moran, Chief Executive Officer at Conquer. "We believe the future of sales is communication, engagement, insight, and trust. Buyerstage helps us deliver all four." Post this

"The acquisition of Buyerstage is a major step forward in our mission to transform selling," said Greg Moran, Chief Executive Officer at Conquer. "We believe the future of sales is communication, engagement, insight, and trust. Buyerstage helps us deliver all four."

Buyerstage adds new capabilities to the sales process, including Mutual Action Plans, stakeholder tracking, and buyer activity insights, complementing Conquer's core voice, email, and SMS capabilities.

"We built Buyerstage to make the buying process simpler and more collaborative," said Vijayanand Kailash, Founder of Buyerstage. "Joining Conquer allows us to take that vision further, at enterprise scale."

With Buyerstage's acquisition, Conquer strengthens its position as a modern revenue communications and execution platform offering voice, email, SMS, Digital Sales Rooms, decentralized talent (DeTal), AI-powered coaching, funnel intelligence, and marketing attribution.

Conquer.io is a holding of Camden Partners (www.camdenpartners.com) and Evergreen Mountain Equity Partners (www.EMEP.io).

About Conquer

Conquer is the leading enterprise-ready, Salesforce-native Sales Communications and Engagement platform. Conquer helps sales teams close more deals with less friction by unifying voice, email, SMS, and workflow automation directly in Salesforce.

Learn more at www.conquer.io

About Buyerstage

Buyerstage is a B2B SaaS company offering AI-powered Digital Sales Rooms. The platform includes tools for content sharing, stakeholder mapping, buyer engagement analytics, and CRM integration. It is used by go-to-market teams to shorten deal cycles and improve buyer follow-up.

Learn more at www.buyerstage.io

Media Contact

Andrew D'Agostino, Conquer.io, 1 518-728-5495, [email protected], https://conquer.io/

Arta Mekuli, Conquer.io, [email protected], https://conquer.io/

SOURCE Conquer.io