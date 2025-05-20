Conquer Acquires Full Circle Insights to Launch the Leading Salesforce-native, Sales Communication and Engagement Platform

"This acquisition is a game-changer for go-to-market teams. By combining Full Circle's analytics with Conquer's execution engine, revenue leaders can see, measure, and act on the entire customer journey, all without leaving Salesforce." - Greg Moran, CEO of Conquer Post this

"This acquisition is a game-changer for go-to-market teams," said Greg Moran, CEO of Conquer. "By combining Full Circle's deep analytics with Conquer's execution engine, we're delivering a single platform where revenue leaders can see, measure, and act on the entire customer journey, all without leaving Salesforce."

With Full Circle's powerful attribution and funnel intelligence capabilities, Conquer customers will now have unmatched visibility into pipeline performance, campaign ROI, and ABM effectiveness, alongside real-time tools for engagement, follow-up, and conversion.

This acquisition underscores Conquer's commitment to building the next-generation revenue platform; one that's data-rich, execution-ready, and fully embedded in the Salesforce ecosystem.

Conquer.io is a holding of Camden Partners (www.camdenpartners.com) and Evergreen Mountain Equity Partners (www.EMEP.io).

Arcadia Capital (www.arcadiacapital.io) served as the strategic financial advisor to Conquer.

About Conquer.io

Conquer is the leading enterprise-ready, Salesforce-native Sales Engagement platform. Conquer helps sales teams close more deals with less friction by unifying voice, email, SMS, and workflow automation directly in Salesforce.

About Full Circle Insights

Full Circle Insights provides B2B marketing attribution, funnel analytics, and ABM tools for Salesforce-powered companies. Their platform gives marketers the insights they need to connect campaigns to revenue and optimize performance across the funnel.

