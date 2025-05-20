Conquer Acquires Full Circle Insights to Launch the Leading Salesforce-native, Sales Communication and Engagement Platform

Conquer.io has acquired Full Circle Insights, creating the first unified, closed-loop sales engagement platform built entirely within Salesforce. This combination will empower revenue leaders to seamlessly connect marketing attribution and analytics with sales execution and engagement, providing unmatched visibility into the entire customer journey.
DENVER, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Conquer.io, the leading Salesforce-native Sales Engagement platform, today announced the acquisition of Full Circle Insights, a pioneer in marketing attribution, funnel analytics, and account-based marketing (ABM).
This exclusive combination brings to market the first unified, closed-loop engagement platform built entirely within Salesforce, seamlessly connecting marketing attribution and analytics with sales execution and engagement.
"This acquisition is a game-changer for go-to-market teams," said Greg Moran, CEO of Conquer. "By combining Full Circle's deep analytics with Conquer's execution engine, we're delivering a single platform where revenue leaders can see, measure, and act on the entire customer journey, all without leaving Salesforce."
With Full Circle's powerful attribution and funnel intelligence capabilities, Conquer customers will now have unmatched visibility into pipeline performance, campaign ROI, and ABM effectiveness, alongside real-time tools for engagement, follow-up, and conversion.
This acquisition underscores Conquer's commitment to building the next-generation revenue platform; one that's data-rich, execution-ready, and fully embedded in the Salesforce ecosystem.
Conquer.io is a holding of Camden Partners (www.camdenpartners.com) and Evergreen Mountain Equity Partners (www.EMEP.io).
Arcadia Capital (www.arcadiacapital.io) served as the strategic financial advisor to Conquer.
About Conquer.io
Conquer is the leading enterprise-ready, Salesforce-native Sales Engagement platform. Conquer helps sales teams close more deals with less friction by unifying voice, email, SMS, and workflow automation directly in Salesforce.
About Full Circle Insights
Full Circle Insights provides B2B marketing attribution, funnel analytics, and ABM tools for Salesforce-powered companies. Their platform gives marketers the insights they need to connect campaigns to revenue and optimize performance across the funnel.
Media Contact
Andrew D'Agostino, Conquer.io, 1 5187285495, [email protected], https://conquer.io/
SOURCE Conquer.io
