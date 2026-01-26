Conquer Launches Voice Plus, A Mobile-First Field Sales App That Eliminates Manual Work

"Voice Plus was designed around the reality of field sales: conversations happen on the road, between meetings, and in real time," said Greg Moran, Chief Executive Officer at Conquer. When logging is faster than any workaround, reps actually do it." Post this

With Voice Plus, reps can make and receive calls with one tap, log in-person meetings, dictate notes on the go using voice-to-text, and apply structured dispositions in under 30 seconds. All activity syncs instantly, keeping Salesforce as the system of record while eliminating manual follow-up work.

"Field reps don't need a full CRM on their phone. They need a simple process that's easy to follow," said Greg Moran, Chief Executive Officer at Conquer. "Voice Plus was designed around the reality of field sales: conversations happen on the road, between meetings, and in real time. When logging is faster than any workaround, reps actually do it."

The impact goes beyond rep productivity. Because activity is captured immediately and consistently, sales managers gain real-time visibility into field activity, enabling more accurate forecasting and proactive coaching. Sales operations teams benefit from clean, structured data without manual cleanup or compliance chasing.

Voice Plus supports both iOS and Android devices. The app uses Salesforce authentication, respects existing permissions, and syncs directly to Salesforce.

