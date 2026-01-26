Conquer Launches Voice Plus, A Mobile-First Field Sales App That Eliminates Manual Work

Conquer has launched Voice Plus, a mobile-first field sales app that lets reps capture calls, meetings, and notes in under 30 seconds, eliminating end-of-day CRM admin. Built natively for Salesforce, Voice Plus keeps activity data accurate and real-time while giving leaders clearer visibility into field performance and forecasts.
DENVER, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Conquer.io, the leading Salesforce-native platform built to help sales teams engage and close deals faster with less friction, today announced the launch of Voice Plus, a mobile application built specifically for field sales teams who spend most of their day away from a desk. The app is an extension of Conquer Voice, which is a carrier-grade power dialer, built natively within Salesforce.
Field sales reps often delay or skip CRM updates because mobile data entry is slow and disruptive. As a result, activity data is incomplete, forecasts are unreliable, and reps are left doing a "second shift" of administrative work at night. Voice Plus addresses this problem by making activity capture fast enough to happen in the moment.
With Voice Plus, reps can make and receive calls with one tap, log in-person meetings, dictate notes on the go using voice-to-text, and apply structured dispositions in under 30 seconds. All activity syncs instantly, keeping Salesforce as the system of record while eliminating manual follow-up work.
"Field reps don't need a full CRM on their phone. They need a simple process that's easy to follow," said Greg Moran, Chief Executive Officer at Conquer. "Voice Plus was designed around the reality of field sales: conversations happen on the road, between meetings, and in real time. When logging is faster than any workaround, reps actually do it."
The impact goes beyond rep productivity. Because activity is captured immediately and consistently, sales managers gain real-time visibility into field activity, enabling more accurate forecasting and proactive coaching. Sales operations teams benefit from clean, structured data without manual cleanup or compliance chasing.
Voice Plus supports both iOS and Android devices. The app uses Salesforce authentication, respects existing permissions, and syncs directly to Salesforce.
