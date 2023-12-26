Conscience Month Begins January 1st: Experimenting With Your Conscience is Quick, Easy and Rewarding-Bringing Physical, Mental, Emotional and Global Benefits!

The American Meditation Institute (AMI) announces that the fifth annual National Conscience Month will be observed throughout January 2024 with the goal of encouraging people of all ages to understand how their Conscience really works and to experiment with using it's unerring wisdom to guide both their personal and professional decision-making. Since 1996, AMI has provided comprehensive training in the world's oldest holistic Mind/Body Medicine centered around one revolutionary principle: Your Conscience is the undiscovered key that unlocks humanity's limitless wisdom and creativity to solve all of life's challenges.
AVERILL PARK, N.Y., Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Meditation Institute (AMI) announces that the fifth annual National Conscience Month will be observed throughout January 2024 with the goal of encouraging people of all ages to understand how their Conscience really works and to experiment with using it's unerring wisdom to guide both their personal and professional decision-making. Since 1996, AMI has provided comprehensive training in the world's oldest holistic Mind/Body Medicine centered around one revolutionary principle: Your Conscience is the undiscovered key that unlocks humanity's limitless wisdom and creativity to solve all of life's challenges.
According to AMI founder and Conscience Month originator Leonard Perlmutter, "Everyone has the inborn capacity to escape the failings of the culture and their own past mistakes, and to thrive in every relationship, simply by experimenting with letting Your Conscience be your guide in thought, word and deed."
This month-long observance is the perfect time to raise awareness about the value of experimenting with the Conscience as an inspired guide to making better choices every day and in every relationship. In his latest book, YOUR CONSCIENCE, Leonard Perlmutter clearly explains how the mind can be trained to harmoniously and rewardingly reduce inner mental conflict, the first step in ameliorating external conflict and pain. Always emphasizing a kind and scientific approach, Perlmutter asks people not to blindly believe him, but rather to experiment with time-tested practices.
As an integral component of National Conscience Month's January 2024 observance, AMI will award a $2,000 scholarship to one high school senior for the best essay that clearly explains how the author used (or ignored) the wisdom of their unerring Conscience in a decision-making process. This annual contest is open to all high school seniors throughout the United States, and the award is to be applied toward the student's higher education costs.
INTERVIEW: Leonard Perlmutter, originator of National Conscience Month and founder of The American Meditation Institute for Yoga Science and Philosophy is available for interviews.
About the American Meditation Institute
The American Meditation Institute is a 501(c)3 non-profit educational organization devoted to the teaching and practice of Yoga Science, meditation and its allied disciplines as Mind/Body Medicine. In its holistic approach to wellness, AMI combines the healing arts of the East with the practicality of modern Western medical science. The American Meditation Institute offers a wide variety of courses, conferences and webinars. AMI also publishes "Transformation" a bi-monthly journal of Yoga Science as Holistic Mind/Body Medicine.
To schedule an interview, please contact:
Media Contact:
Robert Washington
American Meditation Institute
PO Box 430
Averill Park, NY 12018
Tel: 518.674.8714
Fax: 518.674.8714
Media Contact
Robert Washington, American Meditation Institute, 5186748714, [email protected], AmericanMeditation.org
SOURCE American Meditation Institute
Share this article