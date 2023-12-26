Conscience Month Begins January 1st: Experimenting With Your Conscience is Quick, Easy and Rewarding-Bringing Physical, Mental, Emotional and Global Benefits!

"Today's problems were born in the human mind, and their solutions are now waiting to become manifested through our use of the human mind's conscience." Leonard Perlmutter (Ram Lev) Post this

This month-long observance is the perfect time to raise awareness about the value of experimenting with the Conscience as an inspired guide to making better choices every day and in every relationship. In his latest book, YOUR CONSCIENCE, Leonard Perlmutter clearly explains how the mind can be trained to harmoniously and rewardingly reduce inner mental conflict, the first step in ameliorating external conflict and pain. Always emphasizing a kind and scientific approach, Perlmutter asks people not to blindly believe him, but rather to experiment with time-tested practices.

As an integral component of National Conscience Month's January 2024 observance, AMI will award a $2,000 scholarship to one high school senior for the best essay that clearly explains how the author used (or ignored) the wisdom of their unerring Conscience in a decision-making process. This annual contest is open to all high school seniors throughout the United States, and the award is to be applied toward the student's higher education costs.

INTERVIEW: Leonard Perlmutter, originator of National Conscience Month and founder of The American Meditation Institute for Yoga Science and Philosophy is available for interviews.

About the American Meditation Institute

The American Meditation Institute is a 501(c)3 non-profit educational organization devoted to the teaching and practice of Yoga Science, meditation and its allied disciplines as Mind/Body Medicine. In its holistic approach to wellness, AMI combines the healing arts of the East with the practicality of modern Western medical science. The American Meditation Institute offers a wide variety of courses, conferences and webinars. AMI also publishes "Transformation" a bi-monthly journal of Yoga Science as Holistic Mind/Body Medicine.

To schedule an interview, please contact:

Media Contact:

Robert Washington

American Meditation Institute

PO Box 430

Averill Park, NY 12018

Tel: 518.674.8714

Fax: 518.674.8714

