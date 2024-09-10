Conscious Entrepreneurs Double Their Revenue to Increase Their Impact

84.9% of Shift/Co members more than doubled their revenue since joining the business growth training organization.

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shift/Co, a Public Benefit Corporation completed its 2024 Public Benefit Corporation Impact Report, which included a Member Success Rate analysis to assess how many of its members have doubled their revenue since joining the organization.

The analysis involved looking at active members who joined before June 2024. The study found that 84.9% of Shift/Co members increased their revenue by 100% or more. Shift/Co estimates a revenue impact of $27.1 million for their Members' businesses.

"Shift/Co was created by successful entrepreneurs who want to help other founders use their business as a force for good," says Shift/Co CEO & Founder Terri Maxwell. "We assembled a set of powerful tools to help founders grow their business, as well as their impact. Our supportive community, authentic business growth training, mentoring, and coaching, ensure PROVEN results."

Although many business training and coaching organizations highlight customer reviews and testimonies, actual performance results data is rarely cited. Part of the reason for this is due to how difficult it is to teach entrepreneurs how to start, grow and build a business successfully.

In fact, statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), note that about 1 in 5 U.S. businesses fail within their first year of operation. This rate increases each year, as entrepreneurs face struggles with cash flow, revenue growth and time management.

"As a Public Benefit Corporation, we outlined a Stated Purpose when we formed the company. Shift/Co exists for one reason: to help conscious entrepreneurs grow thriving companies that make the world better. We knew that if we were going to commit to that purpose, we had to back it up with results," Maxwell said.

Shift/Co offers free training and tools to anyone interested in learning more about joining their organization. Many of the events showcase Shift/Co's methods, both in business training, but also in personal development areas.

"A big part of the reason why we are successful is that we not only surround entrepreneurs with GREAT business training but also support them with mindset, confidence, resiliency, and stress management tools. In addition, they have a supportive community of Mentors and Coaches, who have also used Shift/Co's platform to grow their own business," Maxwell added.

Research backs up this strategy. From developing natural resiliency, to understanding how passion and courage work together, most think tanks recognize that it's important to build confidence and mindset, along with learning business training fundamentals.

"We invite anyone who shares our vision for businesses being a force for good and is ready to grow their own conscious company, to join the Shift/Co movement."

