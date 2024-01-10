Consensus Holdings Arizona Welcomes Leah Sigety as New Chief Operating Officer

Consensus Holdings Arizona, a pioneering full service manufacturing and distribution company in the cannabis industry, is excited to announce the appointment of Leah Sigety as its new Chief Operating Officer.
PHOENIX, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Consensus Holdings, a pioneering full service manufacturing and distribution company in the cannabis industry, is excited to announce the appointment of Leah Sigety as its new Chief Operating Officer. With a rich background in the cannabis sector, including a significant tenure as Director of Operations at Curaleaf, Leah brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the team.
Leah Sigety has carved a distinguished career in the cannabis industry, most notably during her time with Curaleaf, one of the largest cannabis companies in the United States. In her role as Director of Operations, Leah oversaw the entire supply chain and cultivation operations across Arizona. Her hands-on experience and deep understanding of the regulatory, compliance, and quality standards that govern this dynamic sector are unparalleled.
With more than five years of experience in the cannabis industry, Leah's core competencies are extensive and impressive. They include strategic planning, process improvement, cost optimization, and leadership development. Under her guidance, Curaleaf saw a significant expansion in cultivation capacity, a notable reduction in inventory shrinkage and costs, and the successful launch of a combined ERP system. These achievements highlight her capacity to enhance efficiency, productivity, and profitability.
Leah's approach to leadership and her passion for the cannabis industry are centered on advancing the sector and delivering outstanding products and services. Being an Arizona native, Leah is committed to promoting and fostering the local and legacy brands that built the Arizona cannabis market early on. She is a strong advocate for developing the next generation of industry leaders by imparting a blend of skills acquired from both inside and outside the cannabis world.
"Leah's track record of success and her innovative approach to operations make her an invaluable asset to our team," said Shawn Falconbridge, CEO of Consensus Holdings. "We are confident that her leadership will propel our company to new heights in operational excellence and customer satisfaction."
Leah Sigety commented on her new role, saying, "I am thrilled to join Consensus Holdings and look forward to contributing to the company's growth and success. The cannabis industry is at a pivotal moment, and I am excited to be part of a team that is committed to shaping its future."
Leah's appointment is a testament to Consensus Holdings' commitment to diversity, excellence, and its dedication to being at the forefront of the cannabis industry. Her leadership is expected to drive significant advancements in the company's operations and strategic initiatives, as well as add a strong female presence to the company's C-suite.
About Consensus Holdings: Consensus Holdings is an operations-focused, multi-state cannabis operator. In Arizona, Consensus operates a best-in-class indoor cultivation, commercial kitchen, and state-wide distribution. Consensus also owns and operates the Feel Sublime and Tropics brands in multiple states and partners with national cannabis brands like Old Pal and Wonderbrett in Arizona for production, sales, and distribution.
