Consero Global, a Trailblazer in Finance as a Service, Leverages Knownwell for AI Expertise

Knownwell and Consero are charting how AI will advance Consero's business strategy, improve operations, and scale their services via development of an intelligent business operating system
WASHINGTON, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Knownwell is thrilled to announce its collaboration with Consero Global, a pioneering leader in the Finance as a Service (FaaS) sector. This partnership underscores Knownwell's commitment to bringing its expertise in AI and business transformation to mid-market businesses.
Through the collaboration, Knownwell and Consero are charting how AI will advance Consero's business strategy, drive efficiency and effectiveness in business operations, and scale Consero's services through the development of an intelligent business operating system.
"Our collaboration with Consero marks a significant milestone for Knownwell. Consero's commitment to delivering cutting-edge, tech-enabled FaaS aligns seamlessly with our mission to help businesses leverage AI as a key differentiator," said David DeWolf, CEO of Knownwell.
"Partnering with Knownwell is a strategic step for Consero as we continue to find ways to weave AI into our solutions," said Scott Tynes, CEO of Consero. "Knownwell's focus on enterprise AI for the mid-market will enhance our ability to provide clients with the integrated and streamlined financial solutions they need to drive growth and efficiency."
Consero has a longstanding reputation for disrupting traditional finance delivery models, serving many of the leading PE firms and supporting hundreds of their portfolio companies. Backed by BV Investment Partners, Consero ensures businesses have access to cutting-edge financial tools and services without the associated costs and efforts of creating an in-house Finance department.
To learn more about Knownwell or Consero, please visit knownwell.com or www.conseroglobal.com.
About Knownwell
Knownwell, an AIaaS platform company, leverages AI to provide the unseen digital CXO to the C-Suite. Through Knownwell's Intelligence Platform, Knownwell continually monitors and surfaces proactive business intelligence from the natural information flows in business, and recommends high-leverage decisions. With a suite of AI expertise, proprietary maturity models, and advisory services, Knownwell equips executives of mid-market companies with the necessary tools and insights to utilize AI as a significant competitive advantage. To explore more about Knownwell's transformative solutions, please visit knownwell.com.
About Consero Global
Founded in 2006, Consero disrupts the way businesses build and maintain their finance and accounting function. Through a cloud-based platform, Consero delivers the financial clarity and efficiency needed to drive a business forward. Strategic CFOs are adopting Consero's cutting-edge Finance as a Service model to free up time and understand how the business is performing. Serving more than 350 clients and their portfolio companies, Consero, backed by BV Investment Partners, provides the control and insight needed to steer businesses toward success. Contact Consero for more information about gaining greater control of your financial operations. More info at www.conseroglobal.com.
Media Contacts
Knownwell:
Courtney Baker
615-266-3497
media@knownwell.com, https://knownwell.com
Consero Global:
Bridget Howard
512-277-4443
[email protected] ; https://conseroglobal.com/
Media Contact
Courtney Baker, Knownwell, 1 6152663497, media@knownwell.com, www.knownwell.com
SOURCE Knownwell
Share this article