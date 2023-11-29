Consero Global, a Trailblazer in Finance as a Service, Leverages Knownwell for AI Expertise

Consero's commitment to delivering cutting-edge, tech-enabled FaaS aligns seamlessly with Knownwell's mission to help businesses leverage AI as a key differentiator. Post this

"Our collaboration with Consero marks a significant milestone for Knownwell. Consero's commitment to delivering cutting-edge, tech-enabled FaaS aligns seamlessly with our mission to help businesses leverage AI as a key differentiator," said David DeWolf, CEO of Knownwell.

"Partnering with Knownwell is a strategic step for Consero as we continue to find ways to weave AI into our solutions," said Scott Tynes, CEO of Consero. "Knownwell's focus on enterprise AI for the mid-market will enhance our ability to provide clients with the integrated and streamlined financial solutions they need to drive growth and efficiency."

Consero has a longstanding reputation for disrupting traditional finance delivery models, serving many of the leading PE firms and supporting hundreds of their portfolio companies. Backed by BV Investment Partners, Consero ensures businesses have access to cutting-edge financial tools and services without the associated costs and efforts of creating an in-house Finance department.

To learn more about Knownwell or Consero, please visit knownwell.com or www.conseroglobal.com.

About Knownwell

Knownwell, an AIaaS platform company, leverages AI to provide the unseen digital CXO to the C-Suite. Through Knownwell's Intelligence Platform, Knownwell continually monitors and surfaces proactive business intelligence from the natural information flows in business, and recommends high-leverage decisions. With a suite of AI expertise, proprietary maturity models, and advisory services, Knownwell equips executives of mid-market companies with the necessary tools and insights to utilize AI as a significant competitive advantage. To explore more about Knownwell's transformative solutions, please visit knownwell.com.

About Consero Global

Founded in 2006, Consero disrupts the way businesses build and maintain their finance and accounting function. Through a cloud-based platform, Consero delivers the financial clarity and efficiency needed to drive a business forward. Strategic CFOs are adopting Consero's cutting-edge Finance as a Service model to free up time and understand how the business is performing. Serving more than 350 clients and their portfolio companies, Consero, backed by BV Investment Partners, provides the control and insight needed to steer businesses toward success. Contact Consero for more information about gaining greater control of your financial operations. More info at www.conseroglobal.com.

Media Contacts

Knownwell:

Courtney Baker

615-266-3497

media@knownwell.com, https://knownwell.com

Consero Global:

Bridget Howard

512-277-4443

[email protected] ; https://conseroglobal.com/

Media Contact

Courtney Baker, Knownwell, 1 6152663497, media@knownwell.com, www.knownwell.com

SOURCE Knownwell