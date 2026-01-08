Conservation Resources and Achmea Investment Management Partner on Impact Regenerative Farmland Investments

"As the world continues to recognize the unintended impacts of farming on soil health, water, greenhouse gas emissions, and biodiversity, we see a sizeable opportunity to implement our differentiated impact strategy for investing in the agriculture sector." Post this

CR employs an innovative, impact-focused strategy that seeks to develop and monetize the agricultural and environmental values of the properties in which it invests, in addition to the core agricultural values of the farmland investment. Following the final close of its inaugural impact farmland fund in August 2024, CR launched its second impact farmland fund, CRF II, to continue to capitalize on opportunities in North American farmland and associated value chain assets, and combine it with the growing pool of "impact capital" that seeks to address the unintended environmental consequences of industrial agriculture.

"We are excited to work with Achmea IM to scale this important impact investing initiative," said Stavros Koutsantonis, CR chief operating officer and portfolio manager for the Firm's agricultural investment strategies. "As the world continues to recognize the unintended impacts of farming on soil health, water, greenhouse gas emissions, and biodiversity, we see a sizeable opportunity to implement our differentiated impact strategy for investing in the agriculture sector. Achmea IM and CR share a belief that impact investments done right should achieve financial return goals, while also delivering intentional and measurable positive environmental and social outcomes."

"By investing in forestry and agriculture, we actively support the protection and restoration of biodiversity—an essential foundation for climate resilience and the global economy. Biodiversity is a core priority for many of our clients within impact investing. Through our commitment to the Conservation Resources Farmland II Fund, we deliver measurable environmental impact while achieving robust financial returns," says Karlijn van Lierop, Head of Impact Investing at Achmea IM.

Consistent with CR's previous impact farmland fund, the Fund expects to deploy committed capital in a mix of directly operated and leased permanent crop, row crop, and pasture land investments across the United States, as well as in downstream assets associated with these farmland types. All properties will be farmed regeneratively and/or organically, and pursue certification under what CR believes to be the industry's most stringent standards. As done in previous CR investment funds, CRF II will voluntarily implement the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) Article 9 provisions, the European Union's highest "anti-greenwashing" standard for investment funds.

CRF II remains open to qualified investors and expects to make its first investments in early 2026.

Since its inception in 2004, Conservation Resources has invested over $1.2 billion utilizing its differentiated private equity investment strategies. The Firm's mission is to create high-quality portfolios of alternative investments, investing for long-term financial and environmental impact.

Achmea Investment Management is the Dutch specialist in fiduciary management and impact investing. By combining our Dutch roots, cooperative identity and vision for the future, we aim to provide more than purely financial solutions; together with our clients, we strive to accelerate the transition to a sustainable society. Working on this goal also helps us work towards our mission: more capital for retirement in a better world. With more than 400 committed employees, we manage assets of € 231 billion on behalf of our customers (as of 1 October 2025).

