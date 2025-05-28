Conservation Resources Announces Closing on Alabama Timberland Property; Adds 7,000 Acres to its Regenerative Forest Management

Conservation Resources focuses on regenerating our forests to both financial and environmental outcomes through proven methods that increase resiliency in the face of a changing climate." Paul Young, CEO, Conservation Resources. Post this

CR sees the Forest and the Soil

"At CR we focus holistically on soil health in our timberland investments to allow our forest ecosystems to thrive. In turn, we expect our forests will be less reliant on human inputs, such as fertilizers, to grow. Healthy soils and robust below ground biodiversity, including fungal networks, should deliver sufficient nutrients to support tree growth," said Paul Young, CR Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Different from traditional timberland managers, Conservation Resources does not lose 'the forest for the trees' by solely focusing on how to grow trees faster, but on how we can improve and make the ecosystem as a whole healthier."

All CR timberland properties are managed under regenerative forestry practices and those are third-party verified by Regenified™, the nation's leading verifier and certifier of regenerative practices. No other timberland investment firm with properties in the U.S. requires regenerative and/or organic practices on 100 percent of its land investments.

CR's most recent timberland investment property includes three and a half miles of frontage on the Escatawpa River, a pristine and biologically diverse wetlands region. This area supports nearly 600 plant and animal species, including the endangered Alabama red-bellied turtle, which is also the state reptile of Alabama.

Why CR Likes Longleaf Pine

"This newest addition to CR's portfolio is a longleaf pine property. Longleaf pine is a focal species of our Southern timber strategy, as we believe its slower-growing nature is a better investment choice for climate resilience and risk mitigation, as well as a better ecological choice for biodiversity restoration."

Longleaf pine is a resilient species with many strong ecological attributes, including being well-suited to drought and fire conditions due to its deep roots and fire-resistant bark. This species also improves soil stability and water infiltration, which reduces erosion risk and prevents run-off. Longleaf pine forests support a diverse array of wildlife and pollinator species while also playing a critical role in climate mitigation and adaptation. Further, longleaf pine is known for its durable, high-quality timber in uses including in construction, furniture, and poles, and Conservation Resources believes it will be better suited toward new wood technologies such as mass timber.

"Conservation Resources takes a proactive approach to timberland management. We focus on regenerating our forests to both financial and environmental outcomes through proven methods that increase resiliency in the face of a changing climate," said Young. "Adding this Alabama timberland property to our portfolio is the latest exemplification of how Conservation Resources invests differently."

About Conservation Resources

Conservation Resources is a differentiated natural capital investment firm focused on timberland and farmland. Built with a vision that environmental and financial value are not only complementary, but mutually accretive, Conservation Resources has been a leading impact investment firm since it was founded in 2004.

For more information, please visit our website at http://conservationresources.net.

