Conservative Fiction Author and Founder of Braeburn Road Books, Paula Weiss, Releases Her Latest Novel, "The Deplorable Underground"

It's rare for a sequel to surpass the original. This one does. It's tight, suspenseful, terrifying...once you start, you won't want to put it down. Tweet this

Will your grandchildren celebrate Coronavirus Day, Saturnalia, and Earth Day instead of the Fourth of July and Christmas? What happens to a society in which most adults don't have fathers? What happens when your own labor and efforts do not determine your reward, and when a social credit system imported from China determines who has access to adequate groceries, vacations, air travel and even the park? What happens when many find gun ownership and open expressions of religious faith more offensive than rising crime rates? "The Deplorable Underground" explores these controversial topics in a highly compelling dystopian tale that is all too real.

A Unique Look Into a Dystopian Future That is Completely Plausible

"The Deplorable Underground" warns against the folly of hiding from the threat that was presented in "The Antifan Girlfriend." David and Malia are drawn back into the DJR from their haven in the United States. Battle breaks out between the elite woke Social Crediteers and the oppressed Deplorables, as the characters champion different visions of the future, and as the DJR slides backwards into a darker, savage reality.

Readers are responding favorably to the "The Deplorable Underground." Per reader, Lynne, "It's rare for a sequel to surpass the original. This one does. It's tight, suspenseful, terrifying...once you start, you won't want to put it down." Linda D., says, "I waited patiently for this sequel to come out and it didn't disappoint…Paula Weiss has envisioned a woke future that sadly enough can be realistically imagined, but the love and the courage of the protagonists shine through and gives me the hope that good will triumph over evil. I hope there will be a third book!"

"The Antifan Girlfriend" and "The Deplorable Underground" are available for purchase on Amazon.com and Kindle, as well as via Braeburn Road Books website: www.braeburnroadbooks.com.

About Paula Weiss and Braeburn Road Books, LLC.

Paula Weiss is a 25-year US Government employee with a PhD from the University of Minnesota, an MA from the University of Chicago, and a BA from Bryn Mawr College. She lives in Northern Virginia with her husband and daughter. "The Antifan Girlfriend" was her first novel after a lifetime of writing nonfiction.

Braeburn Road Books' mission is to offer high-quality, thought-provoking literature from a right-of-center and libertarian perspective and help authors with a similar perspective find quality editorial and design assistance. The company strives to provide content that gets people thinking about the challenges we face as a country and the possible consequences of pursuing our current social, economic, and political paths.

For more information, contact Paula Weiss via e-mail at [email protected] or Josh Fertel, River City Marketing, 703-218-1750 or [email protected].

Media Contact

Josh Fertel, Braeburn Road Books, 1 7032181750, [email protected], https://www.braeburnroadbooks.com/

Paula Weiss, Braeburn Road Books, [email protected], https://www.braeburnroadbooks.com/

SOURCE Braeburn Road Books