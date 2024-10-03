Considerations on the Evolving Testing Requirements for Environmental Fate Studies, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how the regulatory landscape is changing with a shift to evaluate more complex chemicals. Attendees will learn how the nature of these complex chemical substances presents challenges in performing regulatory fate studies. The speakers will share why sufficient time for consideration of all aspects of each study in advance of submitting testing proposals is needed and why obtaining advice from regulatory specialists at an early stage may be beneficial.
TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The regulatory landscape for registration under Regulation on the Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) is evolving. Environmental fate studies (OECD 300 series tests) that were traditionally and routinely performed for crop protection chemicals using radio-labelled material are moving towards assessing a broader array of complex chemicals, including industrial chemicals, naturals, botanicals and chemicals of Unknown or Variable Composition, Complex Reaction Products or Biological Materials (UVCBs). The registration of these substances introduces unique challenges due to the nature of the chemicals themselves, ranging from technical constraints in conducting regulatory fate studies to the feasibility of radiolabelling and the analytical limitations encountered in non-radiolabelled ("cold") analysis.
Conducting environmental fate studies for industrial chemicals can be resource-intensive in terms of time, funding and specialized expertise required for experimental design, sample analysis and data interpretation. In this webinar, the expert speakers will share their experience in conducting hot and cold environmental fate studies and share some of the challenges and limitations of various study designs.
Register for this webinar today to gain insights into the complexities of environmental fate studies for industrial chemicals and discuss limitations of radiolabelled and non-isotopic analysis.
Join experts from Labcorp, Avril Crowe, Scientific Manager, Environmental Fate and Plant Metabolism; Steve Brewin, Crop Protection & Chemical, Lead Scientist; and Nitesh Panchal, Scientific Manager, Synthesis, for the live webinar on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at 8am EDT (2pm CEST/EU-Central).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Considerations on the Evolving Testing Requirements for Environmental Fate Studies.
