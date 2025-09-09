Console Heroes Partners with SEGA® to Launch "The SEGA Circular Challenge," a Real-World Tribute to 90s Gaming Hype

Console Heroes Debuts in Canada This August, U.S. Retailers in September

MONTREAL, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Console Heroes, a new collectibles brand celebrating the golden age of gaming, has teamed up with SEGA of America to launch The SEGA Circular Challenge, a throwback campaign that channels the pure joy of being a 90s kid: flipping through a flyer, circling your dream game, and begging your parents for it.

This time, the answer is "yes."

Running September 12–14, 2025, the campaign invites fans to download and "clip" a retro-inspired SEGA flyer — The SEGA Circular — and redeem it at participating retro game stores across the U.S. for one free Console Heroes collectible. These collectibles are miniature dioramas that are hidden inside replica Genesis game cartridges, each one opening up to reveal a 3D scene from legendary SEGA titles such as Sonic the Hedgehog™ 2, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Altered Beast™, and more. While supplies last, one per customer.

"It's more than a giveaway — it's a shared memory brought to life," said Andrew Yanofsky, co-founder of Console Heroes. "We wanted to bring back that specific moment — when you saw a deal in a flyer, brought it to your parents, and made your case. Now, instead of 'maybe for Christmas,' fans actually get the thing. For free."

The campaign marks the launch of Console Heroes in physical retail, with Wave 1 hitting Walmart Canada in August and Target and Amazon in the U.S. later this September.

HOW IT WORKS:

Download and print The SEGA Circular (or save it to your phone) [Flyer Download Link]





Visit the below participating retro game stores



Double Jump Games in Vancouver, Washington Secret Castle Toys in Owensboro, Kentucky Retro Rick's Gamepoint in Conway, Arkansas Retro Games Plus in Long Beach, CA





Trade in your "clipping" for a free Console Heroes collectible





Share the moment online using #ConsoleHeroes #SEGACircularChallenge

"Our collaboration with Console Heroes is a love letter to gaming's golden age and the incredible communities that keep it alive," said Michael Cisneros, Associate Director of SEGA Licensing. "We're reviving the magic of being a 90s kid, giving people a chance to discover the next hottest thing in gaming on a flyer and feel that spark of excitement. It's all about celebrating nostalgia, making memories, and bringing generations of gamers together."

ABOUT CONSOLE HEROES

Console Heroes is a new collectibles brand celebrating the golden age of gaming through highly detailed, display-ready dioramas. Each collectible is housed inside nostalgic casing — a tribute to the classic hardware that shaped a generation. Founded by a small team of indie toy creators, Console Heroes blends deep fandom with premium craftsmanship to reimagine iconic moments from gaming history in collectible form.

ABOUT SEGA OF AMERICA, INC.

SEGA of America, Inc. is the American arm of Tokyo, Japan-based SEGA CORPORATION, a worldwide leader in interactive entertainment. Established in 1986, SEGA of America publishes innovative experiences for console, PC, mobile, and other emerging platforms. SEGA is the first publisher to rank #1 three separate times (2016, 2020, and 2024) in Metacritic's Game Publisher Rankings. Its globally beloved franchises include Sonic the Hedgehog, Total War™, Like a Dragon™, Football Manager™, Virtua Fighter™, and Crazy Taxi™, along with Atlus' Persona™ series and the critically acclaimed new IP, Metaphor: ReFantazio™. The company is also expanding its transmedia strategy, with numerous film and TV projects underway across multiple franchises. SEGA of America has offices in Irvine and Burbank, California. Visit www.sega.com.

©SEGA. All rights reserved. SEGA is registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. SEGA, ALTERED BEAST and SONIC THE HEDGEHOG are registered trademarks or trademarks of SEGA CORPORATION. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are property of their respective owners.

