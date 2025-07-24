Consolidus Achieves Record-Breaking Growth for the First Half of 2025 while the Promotional Products Industry Faces Continued Headwinds

"At a time when the promotional products industry is facing its first back-to-back quarterly sales decline since the COVID-19 pandemic, our record-breaking growth shows we're doing something fundamentally right," said Jeffery Jones, Consolidus CEO and Founder. Post this

"It's the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic that promo has dealt with back-to-back quarterly sales drops, as the industry navigated a whirlwind of sweeping tariff announcements, rollbacks and overall marketplace uncertainty throughout the first half of 2025," ASI reports.

Yet during that same period, Consolidus experienced significant and accelerated double-digit sales growth, while doubling its enterprise solutions pipeline.

The company's results were in part due to a higher number of contract awards, with 14 new university and government clients signing on for platform solutions in the first half of 2025. According to Jeffrey Jones, founder and CEO of Consolidus, this demonstrates a strong demand for the company's integrated platform and solutions.

"At a time when the promotional products industry is facing its first back-to-back quarterly sales decline since the COVID-19 pandemic, our record-breaking growth shows we're doing something fundamentally right," said Jones. "The value proposition we provide – from simplifying ecommerce for branded merchandise to introducing greater efficiency, automation and economies of scale for our clients – is more important than ever. We love our clients, and they seem to appreciate the advantages of working with us. The Consolidus platform delivers tight brand management controls, exceptional custom-order experiences, automated procurement processes and purchasing insights. Combined, this becomes even more valuable when budgets are under pressure."

The ASI Research data, released July 21, 2025, shows the promotional products industry has struggled since the start of 2025, with companies serving the education sector hit hardest. This is a core market for Consolidus, yet despite these headwinds, such as budget cuts and tariff uncertainty, Consolidus has thrived.

As an AI-forward organization benefiting from enhanced efficiency, the company's success has been further strengthened by its recent partnership with E&I Cooperative Services, a purchasing organization serving the higher education and K12 space. This latest alliance builds on the company's existing relationships with OMNIA Partners and GOVMVMT. Instead of managing a time-consuming RFP process or dealing with the time and expense for even simple bids, the combination of these partnerships with the Consolidus solution offer public agencies better access to quality branded merchandise at pre-approved contract savings, while providing a simpler, more efficient, and more delightful experience to end buyers.

"Our new cooperative contract with E&I rounds out our partnership with three of the leading cooperative purchasing groups, making Consolidus an even better solution for member organizations," added Jones. "When procurement officers are facing increased scrutiny on budgetary spend, our integrated approach, advanced reporting and competitive pricing through cooperative contracts can help them navigate complex compliance requirements."

Consolidus' proprietary technology platform addresses critical pain points identified in the ASI Research findings. This includes delayed project approvals and extended quote-to-purchase cycles. The system, with its automated approval workflows and real-time spend tracking by category, location and initiative, can help organizations increase visibility into spend across the organization for even greater efficiency.

The company's growth trajectory reflects a broader market recognition that technology-driven solutions are essential for navigating the current economic challenges. While ASI Research found that 73% of promotional products distributors believe clients have been delaying projects due to economic uncertainty, Consolidus has demonstrated that organizations equipped with the right tools and strategies can maintain momentum while meeting the needs of their end buyers.

"I'm incredibly proud of our team for delivering exceptional results during such a challenging period for our industry," said Jones. "More importantly, I'm grateful to our customers who have recognized that adopting smarter procurement technology and leveraging cooperative purchasing relationships isn't just about saving money – it's about building resilience and efficiency that pays dividends, regardless of economic conditions."

