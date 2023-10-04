Consorzio di Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo Announces Participation in the Simply Italian Great Wines US Tour in Chicago

As part of the 'The Charming Taste of Europe' campaign, Consorzio di Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo will be present with a dedicated seminar and a group of producers

CHICAGO, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Consorzio di Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo is delighted to announce its participation in the Simply Italian Great Wines US Tour, which will be held at the Fairmont Hotels & Resorts in Chicago on October 10th, 2023.

The initiative is part of the 'Charming Taste of Europe', a three-year campaign, started in 2021 and promoted by the Vini d'Abruzzo consortium from Italy and the Bordeaux White Wines consortium, in collaboration with fruit producers from Greece's Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Kavala (Kavala COOP) and Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria ("Agios Loukas"). The program, co-financed by the European Union, aims to increase awareness of high-quality agricultural products in the American and Canadian markets.

Simply Italian Great Wines US Tour is an annual event of significant importance in the world of Italian wine, proudly organized by I.E.M. (International Exhibition Management) in collaboration with its Florida sister agency, I.E.E.M. (International Event & Exhibition Management). This year's edition promises to be an exceptional showcase of Italy's rich winemaking heritage, featuring an impressive selection of over 100 wines hailing from some of the country's most renowned wine regions, including Piedmont, Lombardy, Veneto, Abruzzo, and Friuli Venezia Giulia, among others.

Attendees can look forward to a curated experience, beginning with guided tastings led by knowledgeable experts, followed by a walk around tasting that will allow them to interact directly with Italian representatives and estate owners.

Consorzio di Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo, along with a group of selected producers will participate in the walk-around tasting, giving professionals of the U.S. trade, including importers, distributors, media, and journalists, the opportunity to explore the wines in depth, delving into their unique characteristics, terroir, and winemaking techniques.

In addition, Consorzio di Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo, in collaboration with wine expert Tom Hyland, will host a guided seminar titled "Discover the portrait of Abruzzo Wines: Cerasuolo d'Abruzzo DOC" with the aim of educating the audience about one of its signature grape varieties, Montepulciano d'Abruzzo, in its rosé expression.

The program of the event, which is open exclusively to media and industry trade, can be found online at http://www.ieemusa.com, Upcoming Events.

About the Charming Taste of Europe:

Europe, a place with timeless charm, is the birthplace of some of the highest-quality products in the world. The Charming Taste of Europe is a special project that introduces exquisite specialties to the United States and Canada, such as Italian and French wines, and fresh fruits from Greece, that showcase Europe's charm, beauty, culture, history, art, heritage and unmistakable tastes.

The mission of the Charming Taste of Europe, co-funded by the European Union, is to increase awareness of the merits and quality standards of select European wines and fresh fruits with promotional activities in the competitive markets of the U.S. and Canada. The Charming Taste of Europe is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Kavala (Kavala COOP), the Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria ("Agios Loukas") and the Bordeaux White Wines consortium. These European agricultural products, famous around the world for their outstanding qualities, will continue to be promoted with initiatives and events for consumers, journalists and trade professionals. For more information visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu

The content of this promotion campaign represents the views of the author only and is his/her sole responsibility. The European Commission and the European Research Executive Agency (REA) do not accept any responsibility for any use that may be made of the information it contains

