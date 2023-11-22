Consorzio Vini d'Abruzzo Welcomes Trade Experts to Explore The Beauty of Abruzzo

As part of the Charming Taste of Europe campaign, a group of trade professionals from the US and Canada was invited to discover the region and its wines.

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As part of its promotional activities, The Charming Taste of Europe, in collaboration with Consorzio Vini d'Abruzzo, organized an exclusive trip for trade professionals to explore the captivating wonders of the Abruzzo region.

A selected group of importers and distributors from the United States and Canada embarked on a journey, from October 23rd to October 27th, to discover this hidden gem, located at the heart of Italy. Stretching from the Apennine mountains to the Adriatic Sea, the region offers picturesque villages, stunning landscapes, a rich history, and captivating vineyards.

Participants had the unique opportunity to engage with local producers who showcased some of the region's indigenous varietals, including Montepulciano d'Abruzzo DOC, Trebbiano d'Abruzzo DOC, and Abruzzo Pecorino DOC. In addition, the Consorzio Tutela Vini d' Abruzzo introduced the group to some of the treasures within the territory, such as the Castle of Rocca Calascio and a typical Trabocco.

The 'Charming Taste of Europe' is a three-year campaign, started in 2021 and promoted by Consorzio Vini d'Abruzzo and the Bordeaux White Wines Consortium, in collaboration with fruit producers from Greece's Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Kavala (Kavala COOP) and Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria ("Agios Loukas"). The program, co-financed by the European Union, aims to increase awareness of high-quality agricultural products in the American and Canadian markets.

"The education of the trade is crucial to ensure our wines are best represented in those focus markets. Allowing professionals to see in person where we grow and produce our wines, along with the techniques and the people behind them, is a vital part in ensuring that" says Alessandro Nicodemi, President of the Abruzzo Consortium.

Consorzio Vini d'Abruzzo will host a second group of trade professionals for the Abruzzo Wine Academy from November 27th to Nov 30th, four days dedicated to the region and its wines, where participants will train to become the new Abruzzo Wine Ambassadors.

About the Charming Taste of Europe:

Europe, a place with timeless charm, is the birthplace of some of the highest-quality products in the world. The Charming Taste of Europe is a special project that introduces exquisite specialties to the United States and Canada, such as Italian and French wines, and fresh fruits from Greece, that showcase Europe's charm, beauty, culture, history, art, heritage and unmistakable tastes. The mission of the Charming Taste of Europe, co-funded by the European Union, is to increase awareness of the merits and quality standards of select European wines and fresh fruits with promotional activities in the competitive markets of the U.S. and Canada. The Charming Taste of Europe is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Kavala (Kavala COOP), the Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria "Agios Loukas" and the Bordeaux White Wines consortium. These European agricultural products, famous around the world for their outstanding qualities, will continue to be promoted with initiatives and events for consumers, journalists and trade professionals. For more information visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu

