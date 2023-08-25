CONSTANT Is Honored To Be Ranked on the Inc. 5000 List!

"CONSTANT has been blessed with consistent year-over-year growth, which is a direct reflection of our commitment to mission and our people." Tweet this

As CONSTANT continues to grow and advance, we remain committed to our mission of making the world a safer place. The threat landscape continues to evolve, and CONSTANT has remained agile to deliver services that align with the requirements and challenges of the clients we serve.

"We are honored to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list," said Michelle Constant, Chief Executive Officer of CONSTANT. "This recognition reflects our ability to innovate, our commitment to quality, and our knack for becoming trusted advisors to our clients."

CONSTANT has also remained dedicated to serving as an optimal employer for our team members, and, as a testament to this commitment, were recently recognized as a Great Place to Work for the fourth year in a row. We are proud that the Inc. 5000 recognition reflects the hard work and passion of CONSTANT and the trust of our clients.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including CONSTANT's company profile, go to http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About CONSTANT

CONSTANT is an award-winning consultancy focused on executing our mission of making the world a safer place. We are an 8(a)-certified and Economically Disadvantaged Woman Owned Business (EDWOSB) with a long history of helping clients across all levels of government and the private sector prepare for catastrophic disasters and emerging threats. Our core areas of expertise include emergency management, counterterrorism, health security, and healthcare preparedness. Across those areas, we provide planning, training, exercise, outreach and staffing services. We are deeply committed to delivering superior customer service, providing a platform for our team members to thrive and prosper, and embodying our signature entrepreneurial spirit and core values. Learn more about CONSTANT here.

About Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Nicole Christensen, Constant and Associates, Inc., 1 4243202583, [email protected], www.constantassociates.com

SOURCE Constant and Associates, Inc.