Constella Intelligence Unveils 2024 Identity Breach Report: Welcome to the GenAI Attack Revolution

"As AI transforms attack methods and exposes more identities, organizations must adapt swiftly and strategically. This report emphasizes the need for innovation and advanced analytics to stay ahead in the evolving threat landscape." Kevin Senator, CEO, Constella Intelligence Post this

2024 Identity Breach Report Key Highlights:

1. AI-Powered Phishing Scams Reach New Heights

The advent of AI tools like FraudGPT and WormGPT has transformed phishing tactics, making scams more personalized and convincing than ever. These technologies enable attackers to create hyper-targeted phishing campaigns that closely mimic trusted sources, significantly increasing the difficulty of detection.

2. Unveiling the Geopolitical Face of Breaches

The cyber threat landscape now resembles Cold War-era geopolitics, with nation-state actors driving a dramatic increase in breaches. In 2023, Russian-linked breaches comprised six of the top ten compromised domains, highlighting the urgent need for accurate attribution and a global data approach. This perspective is essential for strengthening defenses, pinpointing bad actors, and effectively countering fraud.

3. Infostealers Dominate the Threat Landscape

Infostealers, malware designed for extensive data theft, continue to escalate. The report highlights a sharp increase in infostealer activity, emphasizing their growing threat to corporate networks due to their ability to remotely exfiltrate sensitive information.

Additional insights uncovered in the report include:

Surge in Plain Text Passwords: There has been a 100% increase in breaches involving plain text passwords, underscoring the need for enhanced real-time alerts and password management strategies to prevent identity theft.

Dramatic Increase in Total Breaches: The number of reported breaches rose by over 52% from 2022 to 2023, driven by sophisticated ransomware attacks and the rise of Ransomware-as-a-Service (RaaS), which has lowered the barrier to entry for cybercriminals.

Increase in Breaches Involving PII: There was a 39% increase in breaches involving Personally Identifiable Information (PII). Contributing factors include advanced attack techniques, the expansion of digital services and remote work, and vulnerabilities within supply chains.

The 2024 Identity Breach Report offers actionable insights for organizations seeking to bolster their cybersecurity defenses against these emerging threats. By leveraging AI and comprehensive data analysis, businesses can enhance their ability to identify and respond to cyber threats with greater precision.

To download a copy of the report, visit: https://constella.ai/2024-identity-breach-report/

Media Contact

Rachel Hamasaki, Constella Intelligence, +1 720-281-2126, [email protected], https://constella.ai/

SOURCE Constella Intelligence