Constellation Mortgage Solutions is Named a 2024 Tech100 Mortgage Winner

CMS remains at the forefront of innovation and is committed to upholding the GOLD standard in mortgage origination technology. Post this

"The technology capabilities and solutions that this year's Tech100 winning organizations have developed are an absolute testament to the relentless innovation within the real estate and mortgage technology landscape," HW Media Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler said. "These past few years have been transformative for the industry and these honorees are continuing to bring long-awaited solutions to the challenges that mortgage and real estate professionals have struggled with for decades. Congratulations to all the deserving winners for their outstanding contributions to our ever-evolving industry."

Each year the Tech100 program has continued to expand, and the applicants increase in caliber and innovation as the demand for technology in housing continues to progress. For another year, the Tech100 program has been presented in two groups — Tech100 Mortgage and Tech100 Real Estate — to highlight the innovation and achievements of organizations from both sectors.

Constellation Mortgage Solutions' NOVA LOS is a revolutionary platform that redefines residential mortgage industry technology. NOVA offers a cloud-hosted, browser-based, enterprise LOS experience, seamlessly blending innovation with an interactive, user-friendly interface. NOVA is a modern solution without the high cost of financial investment to promote lender success, not only in a turbulent economy, but also allowing users to capitalize in an industry recovery. Users experience greater ROI through cutting-edge automation, driving unparalleled efficiency and productivity.

CMS ushered in a new era of loan origination in 2023 with the launch of NOVA LOS. This cloud-hosted, browser-based enterprise LOS platform transcends industry standards. It offers CMS clients a fast-to-market platform solution, providing a substantial operational and profitability boost for their businesses. In addition, through NOVA LOS' exclusive tech partnerships, CMS offers a consistently better customer service model, eliminating the need for clients to focus on multiple vendors with barely bolted-on integrations commonly seen across the industry.

"We are honored to be selected by HousingWire as a 2024 Tech100 Mortgage winner," says Stephen Ryczek, President of Constellation Mortgage Solutions. "CMS remains at the forefront of innovation and is committed to upholding the GOLD standard in mortgage origination technology. This award underscores our multi-phase investment in a roadmap that will continue to bring leading-edge technology to mortgage lenders."

About Constellation Mortgage Solutions

Constellation Mortgage Solutions provides industry-leading lending technology solutions through its products: Award- Winning NOVA LOS, Loan Servicing, and ReverseVision LOS. As the Gold Standard for mortgage solutions, CMS offers lenders of all sizes enterprise technology empowering lenders on the front lines with innovative solutions designed to deliver exceptional loan quality, regulatory compliance, and drive profitability. CMS has been working for more than two decades to help mortgage professionals streamline operations and close more loans faster to increase ROI. http://www.constellationsolutions.com

About HousingWire

HousingWire is an information services company that provides unique data and research, respected business journalism and must-attend events for housing leaders to use to advance their understanding and business outcomes. Our vision is a world in which housing leaders have a complete view of the housing market, and a broad community of peers with whom they can connect. We are committed to delivering the data, analytics, media, and events that advance this vision.

Because housing is too important for narrow perspectives and missed connections. Informed housing leaders are better housing leaders. A connected housing industry is a better housing industry. And the full picture always reveals new opportunities. Explore more at http://www.housingwire.com.

Media Contact

Jennifer Wolverton, Constellation Mortgage Solutions, 947-222-0056, [email protected], www.constellationsolutions.com

SOURCE Constellation Mortgage Solutions