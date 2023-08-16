Constellation Real Estate Group Acquires Showcase IDX, Expanding Portfolio of Industry Leaders in Real Estate Technology

Showcase IDX has a similar vision to the 22 other brands in the Constellation Real Estate Group—delivering exceptional experiences for consumers and industry partners and building meaningful relationships. We'll continue to do that together—this acquisition is certainly a value add for all involved. Tweet this

The Showcase IDX WordPress plugin is a multifaceted IDX solution which fits alongside the other powerful products offered by the Constellation Real Estate Group, while also expanding its presence in an important space within the real estate technology marketplace—helping agents using the world's most popular website content management system to generate more business from their online presence.

"Showcase IDX is a natural fit for us," said Robert Vickers, President, Agent Group at Constellation Real Estate Group. "They offer a host of strong, well-developed products that will allow us to better serve our customer base. We're happy to have their industry-leading technology as part of our portfolio. Showcase IDX has a similar vision to the 22 other brands in the Constellation Real Estate Group—delivering exceptional experiences for consumers and industry partners and building meaningful relationships. We'll continue to do that together, and this acquisition is certainly a value add for all involved. We're excited to work with Showcase IDX's employees and customers and to bring them in as part of the family."

"We are so pleased to welcome Showcase IDX, its customers and its employees, to the Constellation Real Estate Group. This acquisition is another testament to our long-term approach to purchasing and nurturing leading real estate technology companies," remarked Andrew Binkley, President, Constellation Real Estate Group.

Powering over 500,000 agents, brokerages, franchises, and MLSs across the U.S. and Canada, the Constellation Real Estate Group portfolio continues to offer the real estate industry's broadest set of technology solutions year after year. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Constellation Real Estate Group

The Constellation Real Estate Group acquires and invests in real estate software companies that are committed to providing long-term solutions and partnerships with franchises, brokers, agents, MLSs, and associations. The Constellation Real Estate Group provides market-leading technology solutions designed specifically for the real estate industry through its portfolio of brands.

For more information, visit ConstellationREG.com and CSIRomulus.com.

About Showcase IDX

Showcase IDX empowers real estate professionals to grow their businesses by providing innovative, cloud-based tools, including the leading IDX integration plugin for WordPress. Showcase IDX's state-of-art technology is trusted by thousands of agents from some of North America's most successful brokerages.

For more information about Showcase IDX, visit ShowcaseIDX.com.

