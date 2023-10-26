Constellation Research Announces Winners of 2023 SuperNova Awards

Global Teams Recognized for Stunning Digital Initiatives, Utilizing Innovative Technologies
PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Constellation Research, Inc. today announced the winners of its 13th annual SuperNova Awards, a prestigious recognition for teams building innovative and disruptive programs to create business transformation. The winners were announced at the company's annual conference Connected Enterprise on October 25.
"Constellation Research thanks the more than 60 companies that submitted nominations and 35 independent influencers who served as judges in this year's SuperNova Awards program," said Doug Henschen, vice president and principal analyst at Constellation Research. "Congratulations to the 31 innovative SuperNova finalists and to the winners in nine categories that stood out by delivering breakthrough business results and outstanding returns on their technology investments."
As digital change continues to dominate the agenda of the global C-Suite, organizations across all industries and geographies must make deeper investments to create true impact. This year's SuperNova winners represent individuals, teams and organizations who overcame significant hurdles amidst the rise of generative AI, inflation, and a looming recession. They have demonstrated excellence in responding to disruptive forces, implementing novel initiatives, and delivering proven results with the technical prowess needed for reinventing modern organizations.
"Every SuperNova Award finalist demonstrated a mastery for inspiring transformation in culture, process, and technology," noted R "Ray" Wang, chairman and founder of Constellation Research. "What set the winners apart were their ability to show quantifiable and sustainable transformation that met both short term and long-term goals."
2023 SuperNova Award Winners
AI & Augmented Humanity
Futures Recovery Healthcare
Data to Decisions
Cisco Systems
Digital Safety, Governance & Privacy
Service NSW
ESG & Sustainability
Baker Hughes
Future of Work: Employee Experience
EDF Renewables North America
Future of Work: Human Capital Management
Deutsche Post DHL Group (DPDHL)
Marketing & Sales Effectiveness
TSB
Next-Generation Customer Experience
Combilift
Tech Optimization & Modernization
Chevron Federal Credit Union
The SuperNova Award winners were selected by a combination of industry judging and public polling. For more information, visit https://www.constellationr.com/events/supernova/2023.
ABOUT CONSTELLATION RESEARCH
Constellation Research is a technology research and advisory firm based in Silicon Valley. We deliver strategic guidance to companies seeking to transform their businesses through the early adoption of disruptive technology. Our analysts draw on their experiences as practitioners to deliver pragmatic advice to CXOs leading digital transformation within their organizations. Clients include board of directors, C-suite executives, line-of-business leaders, and IT visionaries who are not afraid to challenge the status quo. Our mission is to conduct research on emerging technologies, identify and validate trends, and empower our clients to succeed in the digital economy. Constellation Research also hosts DisrupTV, a show hosted by our founder R "Ray" Wang, which features disruptive leaders and reaches 40k+ viewers each week.
Media Contact
Elle Froze, Constellation Research, 4142543525, [email protected], https://www.constellationr.com/
SOURCE Constellation Research
Share this article