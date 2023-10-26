Constellation Research Announces Winners of 2023 SuperNova Awards

"Congratulations to the 31 innovative SuperNova finalists and to the winners in nine categories that stood out by delivering breakthrough business results and outstanding returns on their technology investments." Post this

As digital change continues to dominate the agenda of the global C-Suite, organizations across all industries and geographies must make deeper investments to create true impact. This year's SuperNova winners represent individuals, teams and organizations who overcame significant hurdles amidst the rise of generative AI, inflation, and a looming recession. They have demonstrated excellence in responding to disruptive forces, implementing novel initiatives, and delivering proven results with the technical prowess needed for reinventing modern organizations.

"Every SuperNova Award finalist demonstrated a mastery for inspiring transformation in culture, process, and technology," noted R "Ray" Wang, chairman and founder of Constellation Research. "What set the winners apart were their ability to show quantifiable and sustainable transformation that met both short term and long-term goals."

2023 SuperNova Award Winners

AI & Augmented Humanity

Futures Recovery Healthcare

Data to Decisions

Cisco Systems

Digital Safety, Governance & Privacy

Service NSW

ESG & Sustainability

Baker Hughes

Future of Work: Employee Experience

EDF Renewables North America

Future of Work: Human Capital Management

Deutsche Post DHL Group (DPDHL)

Marketing & Sales Effectiveness

TSB

Next-Generation Customer Experience

Combilift

Tech Optimization & Modernization

Chevron Federal Credit Union

The SuperNova Award winners were selected by a combination of industry judging and public polling. For more information, visit https://www.constellationr.com/events/supernova/2023.

