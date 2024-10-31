Constellation Research Announces Winners of 2024 SuperNova Awards

Global Teams Recognized for Stunning Digital Initiatives, Utilizing Innovative Technologies
CUPERTINO, Calif., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Constellation Research, Inc. today announced the winners of its 14th annual SuperNova Awards, a prestigious recognition for teams building innovative and disruptive programs to create business transformation. The winners were announced at the company's annual conference Connected Enterprise on October 30.
"We're once again seeing transformative innovation built on emerging technologies," said Doug Henschen, vice president and principal analyst at Constellation Research. "Congratulations to the 36 finalists and to the winners in eight categories that stood out by delivering breakthrough business results and outstanding returns on technology investments."
As digital change continues to dominate the agenda of the global C-Suite, organizations across all industries and geographies must make deeper investments to create true impact. This year's SuperNova winners represent individuals, teams and organizations who overcame significant hurdles amidst the boom of generative AI, machine learning and a changing global economy. They have demonstrated excellence in responding to disruptive forces, implementing novel initiatives, and delivering proven results with the technical prowess needed for reinventing modern organizations.
"The SuperNova Awards are the most prestigious and oldest awards for business transformation. This year's finalists faced tough competition as submissions showed significant Return on Transformation Investment (RTI)," noted R "Ray" Wang, CEO and founder of Constellation Research. "Winners understood how to find the balance between short term gains and long-term strategic shifts."
2024 SuperNova Award Winners
AI & Augmented Humanity
City of Santa Monica
Data to Decisions
Anheuser-Busch InBev
Digital Safety, Governance, Privacy & Cybersecurity
Trust Alliance New Zealand
Future of Work: Employee Experience
Henkel
Future of Work: Human Capital Management
Capgemini
Marketing & Sales Effectiveness
IBM
Next-Generation Customer Experience
M1
Tech Optimization & Modernization
Ring Container Technologies
The SuperNova Award winners were selected by a combination of industry judging and public polling. For more information, visit https://www.constellationr.com/events/supernova/2024.
ABOUT CONSTELLATION RESEARCH
Constellation Research is a technology research and advisory firm based in Silicon Valley. We deliver strategic guidance to companies seeking to transform their businesses through the early adoption of disruptive technology. Our analysts draw on their experiences as practitioners to deliver pragmatic advice to CXOs leading digital transformation within their organizations. Clients include board of directors, C-suite executives, line-of-business leaders, and IT visionaries who are not afraid to challenge the status quo. Our mission is to conduct research on emerging technologies, identify and validate trends, and empower our clients to succeed in the digital economy. Constellation Research also hosts DisrupTV, a show hosted by our founder R "Ray" Wang, which features disruptive leaders and reaches 40k+ viewers each week.
