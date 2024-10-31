Constellation Research Announces Winners of 2024 SuperNova Awards

"Congratulations to the 36 finalists and to the winners in eight categories that stood out by delivering breakthrough business results and outstanding returns on technology investments." Post this

As digital change continues to dominate the agenda of the global C-Suite, organizations across all industries and geographies must make deeper investments to create true impact. This year's SuperNova winners represent individuals, teams and organizations who overcame significant hurdles amidst the boom of generative AI, machine learning and a changing global economy. They have demonstrated excellence in responding to disruptive forces, implementing novel initiatives, and delivering proven results with the technical prowess needed for reinventing modern organizations.

"The SuperNova Awards are the most prestigious and oldest awards for business transformation. This year's finalists faced tough competition as submissions showed significant Return on Transformation Investment (RTI)," noted R "Ray" Wang, CEO and founder of Constellation Research. "Winners understood how to find the balance between short term gains and long-term strategic shifts."

2024 SuperNova Award Winners

AI & Augmented Humanity

City of Santa Monica

Data to Decisions

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Digital Safety, Governance, Privacy & Cybersecurity

Trust Alliance New Zealand

Future of Work: Employee Experience

Henkel

Future of Work: Human Capital Management

Capgemini

Marketing & Sales Effectiveness

IBM

Next-Generation Customer Experience

M1

Tech Optimization & Modernization

Ring Container Technologies

The SuperNova Award winners were selected by a combination of industry judging and public polling. For more information, visit https://www.constellationr.com/events/supernova/2024.

