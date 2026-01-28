Constellation Research Recognizes Qubika Among the World's Top Eight AI Consulting Firms at Davos

"We're honored to receive this award recognizing Qubika's AI capabilities," said Marcelo Cordini, Chief Solutions Officer and Co-founder of Qubika. "It's a strong validation of how we help organizations turn AI into business value and the approach we are taking." Post this

Constellation Research's AI-First Consulting Firms recognition identifies services organizations that demonstrate measurable adoption of digital labor, strong revenue productivity, and the ability to deploy AI agents in production to deliver outcomes at scale. The list is based on surveys, analyst briefings, customer references, and market evaluation.

"AI marks a technology revolution of exponential scale, unlike anything we've seen before," said R 'Ray' Wang, Founder and CEO of Constellation Research. "AI-first consulting firms are proving that small, highly effective teams, augmented by digital labor, can outperform legacy behemoths in speed, efficiency, and revenue productivity."

"We're honored to receive this award recognizing Qubika's AI capabilities," said Marcelo Cordini, Chief Solutions Officer and Co-founder of Qubika. "It's a strong validation of how we help organizations turn AI into business value and the approach we are taking. Qubika itself has undergone a very significant transformation over the past two years as we work side-by-side with our clients to become industry leaders in AI."

Qubika's approach to enabling businesses to become AI-native enterprises is grounded in technical excellence, mature methodologies, and supported by accelerators to drive rapid time to value.

This includes:

QBricks - Qubika's agentic framework for AI developments and workflows. It provides both pre-built agents as well as blueprints for workflows, evaluation framework, deployments, and portability for AI developments.

A strong partner ecosystem, such as with Databricks. Qubika has 200+ people certified on the Databricks data intelligence platform, and built out a selection of Databricks Brickbuilder Accelerators and Solutions to drive significantly increased time to value for clients.

Reusable assets, accelerators, and frameworks that make AI services more efficient, consistent, and scalable. Examples include pre-built agentic solutions that can be easily deployed into client's ecosystem, templates for model evaluation to ensure rigor and reproducibility across projects, and frameworks for model fine-tuning of machine learning and generative AI models.

An approach specifically designed for highly regulated industries requiring a secure, governed approach. Qubika has taken a multi-certification approach, which includes ISO 27001, SOC 2 Type 2, compliant with the NIST AI Risk Management Framework, and compliant with the CIS Controls Framework. You can see more about Qubika's approach to security and compliance at trust.qubika.com

Through its AI-first delivery model, Qubika enables enterprises to accelerate time-to-value, increase operational leverage, and deploy production-ready AI systems. Qubika works side-by-side with clients across industries to design, build, and scale AI solutions that move from strategy to execution.

More details about the report from Constellation Research can be found here: https://www.constellationr.com/communities/ai-first-service-firms

For more information about Qubika, visit qubika.com

About Qubika

Qubika helps businesses evolve from Digital-Native to AI-Native.

With 20 years of experience, we're shaping the future of next-generation applications by seamlessly integrating high-quality UX, robust security, and AI-driven intelligence. Our expertise spans the data and AI lifecycle - from data engineering and AI agent development to cloud integrations and human-centric product design.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, we're supported by multiple offices and delivery centers across the US and Latin America. In addition to our Select Level Databricks partnership where we have 200+ people certified, we're also an AWS Advanced Tier partner, Snowflake Select Partner, and collaborate closely with providers including LangChain, GCP, and Azure. We're SOC 2 Type 2 and ISO 27001 certified, and compliant with the NIST AI Risk Management Framework.

