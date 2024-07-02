Constellation Research Reveals the Inaugural 2025 Artificial Intelligence 150

"This recognition underscores our unwavering dedication to pushing the boundaries of AI innovation and planetary AI leadership. Together, we are shaping a future where AI drives transformative impact across society and industries." Post this

Each leader listed on the AI150 demonstrates a comprehensive understanding of how the world is responding to artificial intelligence and how new technologies can be leveraged for future innovation. These individuals are the top practitioners, pioneers, and policy shapers who are inspiring others to accelerate AI transformation and address the key business and technology issues of this generation. The nominees will be honored at the prestigious AI150 induction ceremony, held at Constellation's AI Forum on September 23, 2024, at the Harvard Club of New York City.

"I had the privilege of leading the original AI Pioneers forum several years ago, but with the explosion of Generative AI and Large Language Models, the AI 150 marks the next transformation in AI leadership," said Mark Minevich, global AI strategist, investor, and a president and founding partner of Going Global Ventures. "This recognition underscores our unwavering dedication to pushing the boundaries of AI innovation and planetary AI leadership. Together, we are shaping a future where AI drives transformative impact across society and industries."

Nominations from peers, industry influencers, technology vendors and analysts powered the six-month selection process. The judging panel is comprised of Constellation's analysts and experienced professionals working in the field. The selected executives will enjoy substantive benefits and a private VIP invitation for membership to the Constellation Executive Network.

This year's AI150 can be found here: https://www.constellationr.com/artificial-intelligence-150-2024-2025

