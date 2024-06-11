Constellation Research Unveils 2025 Business Transformation 150

"The leaders listed on the BT150 have not only shown why every organization is now a tech company but also, why every organization needs digital leadership in the executive ranks." Post this

"The BT150 is the oldest and most impactful executive network. These innovative leaders have had to operate under the most extreme conditions of exponential efficiency, AI arbitrage, and margin compression," noted R "Ray" Wang, founder and CEO at Constellation Research. "The leaders listed on the BT150 have not only shown why every organization is now a tech company but also, why every organization needs digital leadership in the executive ranks."

Nominations from peers, industry influencers, technology vendors and analysts powered the six-month selection process. The judging panel is comprised of Constellation's analysts and experienced professionals working in the field. The selected executives will enjoy substantive benefits and a private VIP invitation for membership to the Constellation Executive Network.

This year's BT150 can be found here: https://www.constellationr.com/business-transformation-150-2024-2025

