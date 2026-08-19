Constitution Lending Named in the 2026 Inc. 5000, the Most Prestigious Ranking of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, Constitution Lending is a real estate credit firm focused on acquiring and originating loans secured by real estate Post this

"Growth like this doesn't happen by accident," said Kyle O'Hehir, Co-Founder of Constitution Lending. "It happens because we obsess over investor returns and borrower outcomes in equal measure. We originated loans that performed. We built capital-efficient operations. We invested our own capital at scale. And we attracted investors who understood that real estate credit, when done with infrastructure and competence, is a generational opportunity."

The 2026 Inc. 5000 recognizes companies across sectors—from advanced manufacturing to financial services to healthcare—that are redefining growth in America. Constitution's inclusion reflects both the scale of its capital deployment and the momentum of its platform. Among the 5,000 companies honored, the cohort has collectively added over 627,000 jobs to the U.S. economy over three years.

For Constitution's investors and borrowers, the recognition is a milestone—not a destination. The firm continues to scale its origination capabilities, expand its real estate portfolio, and deepen its competitive moat in a market where expertise, capital, and operational excellence compound.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Constitution Lending

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, Constitution Lending is a real estate credit firm focused on acquiring and originating loans secured by real estate, including performing and non-performing loans. Through offerings like the Constitution Real Estate Credit Fund and Constitution Notes, the firm gives investors access to real estate-backed credit strategies, which allows accredited investors to invest in a segment typically not available to sub institutional investors. Constitution Lending is led by Ricardo Sims, Joseph Motta, and Kyle O'Hehir.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company.

Media Contact

Abby Blumenfeld, Constitution, 1 2034233534, [email protected]

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