Construction Advisory Services Expert Michael Bennink Voted President-Elect of the Association for the Advancement of Cost Engineering International

In his leadership role for AACE International, Michael Bennink works with the Board as it serves over 10,000 members and AACE International Certification Institute certificants in 100 countries.

Collecting, defining, standardizing, and disseminating practices associated with cost engineering and related practices and to promote those practices to individuals and businesses for the public good.

Developing and disseminating tools to enhance the skills of individuals practicing in the field of cost engineering and related practices and to recognize the realization of those skills.

Providing means for the discussion, publication, and interchange of cost engineering experience and practices.

Organizing and functioning exclusively for charitable, educational, and scientific purposes.

Commenting on the tremendous honor to be called upon to lead this important professional organization, Michael acknowledges his role to "champion AACE's lead as the premier professional society, ensure continued implementation of its strategic plan, and support the tremendous contributions and efforts from its boards, committees, sections, headquarters staff, and all its members."

Wiley Wright, CPA, Senior Managing Director and Construction Advisory North America Lead for J.S. Held, adds, "We are proud of Michael's 22-year history of active participation and rising leadership within this important organization." Further adding, "Similar to his work on behalf of J.S. Held clients, Michael brings his exceptional engineering expertise, along with his master's level business school insight, to help facilitate the strategic plan for the organization that he will soon be charged with leading."

J.S. Held provides expertise to the global construction industry on projects of all types and sizes, as well as claims and disputes of various complexities. Michael Bennink's clients benefit from the diversity of his work providing project advisory and dispute resolution across commercial, residential, and institutional buildings; power plants (fossil fuel, renewable, and nuclear); wastewater treatment plants; roadways and bridges; transportation; infrastructure development; earthworks; petrochemical plants; offshore platforms; oil/gas facilities; and manufacturing and process facilities. He has experience on domestic and international projects and provides a balanced range of perspectives from public and private owners/operators to contractors, engineers, architects, and vendors.

