Construction Begins on The Gallery at South Tampa, a Premier Senior Living Community

"We are thrilled to begin construction on The Gallery at South Tampa, a community where residents will not just live—they will experience a life full of purpose, creativity, and connection," said Phill Barklow, president of Experience Senior Living. "As with all of our Gallery communities, we have carefully crafted a space that emphasizes engagement, wellness, and the joy of living, all within an environment that sparks the imagination and encourages a vibrant, artful lifestyle."

With intentionally designed spaces, The Gallery at South Tampa will offer an array of amenities to elevate both physical well-being and creative expression. Amenities include a saltwater outdoor pool, a professional beauty salon, a fitness center, pickleball courts, and a movie theater. Multiple restaurant venues offering indoor and outdoor dining options will feature exceptional culinary creations and a full-service bar. Residents will have access to a variety of activity spaces where they can engage in arts, culture, and meaningful connections. Local art will be featured throughout the campus, bringing the spirit of Tampa into every corner of the community.

Situated on a picturesque 17-acre site, The Gallery at South Tampa will be designed to preserve the grandeur of its existing oak trees, with winding walking paths providing residents opportunities to connect with nature together. Curated courtyards and private gardens will offer spaces to relax and enjoy time with new friends.

For more information about The Gallery at South Tampa please visit www.galleryatsouthtampa.com.

About Experience Senior Living

Experience Senior Living is a full-service, vertically integrated owner, developer, and operator of active adult, independent living, assisted living, and memory care communities. We are reimagining senior housing by leveraging our vast experience to integrate strategic, operational, and human-centered aspirations seamlessly. We translate those experiences to create new and inspiring models of care focused on hospitality, which are responsive to residents' needs and centered around holistic wellness and engagement with a broader community. Experience drives everything we do, and our team of dynamic professionals is fueled by their passion for empowering individuals to lead enriching lives at every stage of their journey. Experience Senior Living is based in Denver, with communities operating or under development in seven states: Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Maryland, Ohio, Virginia, and Washington.

